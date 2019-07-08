People keep needing to be rescued from the Scarborough Bluffs

No matter how many times people are told not to climb the Scarborough Bluffs, stubborn adventure-seekers keep doing it anyway.

Fire Chief and General Manager of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto Matthew Pegg tweeted about an incident of two teenagers needing rescues on Tuesday.

Once again, @Toronto_Fire is deploying rescuers on high angle ropes to rescue people from the Scarborough bluffs. @TorontoPolice @TorontoMedics on scene as well. The bluffs are a beautiful place to see - from a safe distance! — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) July 8, 2019

Sadly, this is far from the first time this has happened. Visitors of the beautiful cliffs once got stuck while taking selfies and in May a couple had to be rescued after falling 10-15 feet over the edge.

This is such a common occurence that the Scarborough Bluffs page on the city of Toronto's official website actually has a warning on it.

But clearly, the warnings often go ignored.

was there last sunday, despite all the trespassing warnings, people were taking selfies right on the edge. Tragedy waiting to happen. — Arctic_Wanderer (@WandererArctic) July 8, 2019

And people are really starting to get frustrated.

This happened again? It might be cheaper just to hire a security guard to yell at people. pic.twitter.com/CN4lJyp3oB — Pessimistic Pemenist (@Kernalicious22) July 8, 2019

Some even think the teens should be fined for tresspassing or pay for the rescue.

I think they should be charged with trespassing on a Restricted Area just like they would if they went on a Government Restricted area as well as being fined at least $5,000 for endangering emergency personnel and removing EMS responders from people who actually need them. — Carolyn Allen UE (@CarolynAllenUE) July 8, 2019

Thankfully, both teenagers were unharmed. But let's face it, it's unlikely this will be the last time someone needs rescuing from the Scarborough Bluffs.