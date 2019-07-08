City
Scarborough Bluffs

People keep needing to be rescued from the Scarborough Bluffs

No matter how many times people are told not to climb the Scarborough Bluffs, stubborn adventure-seekers keep doing it anyway. 

Fire Chief and General Manager of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto Matthew Pegg tweeted about an incident of two teenagers needing rescues on Tuesday. 

Sadly, this is far from the first time this has happened. Visitors of the beautiful cliffs once got stuck while taking selfies and in May a couple had to be rescued after falling 10-15 feet over the edge.

This is such a common occurence that the Scarborough Bluffs page on the city of Toronto's official website actually has a warning on it

But clearly, the warnings often go ignored.

And people are really starting to get frustrated. 

Some even think the teens should be fined for tresspassing or pay for the rescue.

Thankfully, both teenagers were unharmed. But let's face it, it's unlikely this will be the last time someone needs rescuing from the Scarborough Bluffs. 

Lead photo by

Viv Lynch

