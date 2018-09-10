Sports & Play
Scarborough Bluffs rescue

Toronto warned to stop climbing the Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto Police and Fire Services are asking people to please, please, please stop attempting to climb the Scarborough Bluffs after they completed two dangerous and expensive rescue missions within the span of just 24 hours.

Most recently, fire crews were called to the east end escarpment on Sunday afternoon after two women got themselves stuck on the face of a cliff near Undercliff Drive and Cecil Crescent.

It took eight firetrucks and three hours to get both women to safety in what Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg called "literally one of the most demanding and challenging tactical rescues I've ever witnessed."

Pegg said that five firefighters tethered to rope rescue lines used ice picks to scale the bluffs from both the top and bottom. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched, but the women were rescued before it arrived.

"There is nothing safe about trying to climb these bluffs," said Pegg to reporters following the rescue. "These two young ladies incurred an extraordinary risk today. They are very very fortunate to be healthy, safe and sound."

Safe as though they may be, the climbers did cost the city a lot of money by failing to heed the many signs posted near the bluffs which warn people not to climb them.

Same goes for two hikers who needed to be rescued while trying to climb down the sandy peaks on Saturday.

"There's a significant drain on resources, there's a significant risk to our rescuers, and there's a significant risk to the public," said Pegg of the risky behaviour.

"Don't climb the bluffs."

Wayne Edward

