30 notable businesses that closed in Toronto this year

It was another year that Toronto said goodbye to favourite restaurants, cafes, stores and other businesses. The cycle of places opening in closing in the city is one we get used to but it's still sad to see a place shut down, whether it's because of retirement, rising costs or a dispute with the landlord.

Here are some notable businesses that closed in Toronto this year.

This Yonge and Wellesley classic had been a favourite for diner-style breakfasts and greasy spoon staples since it first opened in 1958.

After 40 years in business, this Little India supermarket shut its doors this year. Locals and regulars suggest that the reason behind the closure was the owners' retirement, but this has not been confirmed.

An iconic Corsio Italia gelato shop had been open since 1967 until it closed its locations due to lease disputes.

This Roncesvalles shop and gallery, which closed after a decade in business, was known for providing a space for queer and marginalized artists to exhibit and sell their work.

A loss to coffee lovers the city over, the owner closed both the College St. and Mount Dennis locations of this well-loved coffee chain in order to move his family out of the city so his kids can "have a little more space to grow up."

This place was a staple for Jamaican dishes on Queen West for 23 years before closing permanently in September.

This 15-year-old Leslieville staple was well known for their unique burritos that merged Chinese and Mexican flavours.

The pizza joint closed the doors of their Broadview Ave. space for good in November, garnering cries of disappointment from longtime fans of their creative pizzas, panzos and Greek dishes.

The Little India mainstay announced they'd be closing down after two decades serving buffet style Indian food to the neighbourhood.

This Bloorcourt gem was well known for its traditional Lebanese fare. In their closure announcement, they cited rent increases, rising cost of living and new lease terms as reasons for closure.

A go-to spot for plant based burger shop favourites like double-stacked burgers, chicken tenders and loaded fries, this waterfront spot announced their closure via Instagram in November.

This Annex fixture was a favourite among U of T students and a stark rival to Papa Ceo's, who moved into the old Cora location immediately after the closure.

Renowned as one of the city's best sandwich shops, this Bloordale Village gem was forced to close its doors for good after nearly a decade in business. Its owner cited inflation of food costs, rent hikes, and the fallout of a massive fire in 2018 as reason's for the restaurant's heartbreaking closure.

This Leslieville landmark was one of the neighbourhood's favourite diners. The restaurant's beloved owner, Tom, announced his retirement and sold the space to new owners, who will be replacing the diner with a new concept.

A family-style Hungarian restaurant beloved by the Annex community, this Tronto institution closed after 60 years due to retirement.

After 15 years in business,this sushi restaurant permanently shut their doors, with the owners citing "circumstances beyond [their] control," in their announcement.

An inclusive sex shop in Harbord Village known for its women- and trans-only shopping hours (and huge selection of fun stuff) shut down in the summer after 26 years in business.

This Danforth institution was serving the community delectable pastries for over 40 years before it was expropriated by Metrolinx to make way for the Ontario Line.

A favourite among vinyl collectors and music lovers alike, this Riverside gem was "not your average record shop" for five years before owners decided to close it down.

A once a hyped-up food hall, this concept lasted only one year before announcing their closure in June of this past year. Luckily, several of the restaurants that had spaces at Superfresh still have other locations in the city.

This Scarborough spot specialized in Indian style Hakka Chinese food for 27 years before closing due to its owners' retirement.

This Stockyards joint was known for supporting home brewers in learning the ropes of creating their own beers and even serving them in the taproom closed down in early 2023 due to rising operational costs and a massive rent hike.

Located in the Doubletree Hotel in the Financial District, this restaurant was one of the city's most highly regarded dim sum restaurants until it closed its doors on February 26.

Owned by renowned South Korean-Italian chef Marino Song, who has been rumoured to have cooked for the Pope during his time studying in Torino, this restaurant was a favourite in Corso Italia from the day it opened its doors in 2009 until it closed this November.

This spot was the city's preeminent house music club from their opening day in 2011 until their last, in late January 2023.

This High Park Thai food institution was closed with little explanation and quickly replaced by family-owned Vietnamese restaurant, Pho T & T Express.

This vegetarian Middle Eastern restaurant opened to huge hype in the city in 2019. Its King West space has already been replaced by Maxime's, a Parisian-inspired upscale steak and seafood spot.

An iconic Portugese bakery, this place was in business on Ossington for 43 years serving up classic custard tarts, donuts and other sweet treats until they announced they'd be closing permanently via a printed sign on their door.

This Church Street restaurant was known for serving some of the prettiest brunch dishes in the city. Despite closing permanently in April, its owners continue to operate 24-hour pub and restaurant 7 West.

This restaurant was one of the city's only restaurants serving Indigenous food before they announced they'd be closing permanently in Kensington Market after 7 years.