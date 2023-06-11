After 26 years, one of Toronto's most inclusive sex shops is shutting its doors.

Good For Her, a quaint Harbord Village shop known in equal parts for its women and trans-only hours, as well as its fun toys and educational workshops, will be shuttering on June 29th.

In the meantime, they're offering a discount on all their goodies, and nothing is off the table.

I'm not joking — if you're in the market for something saucy to tickle your pickle (or maybe you're just dipping your toe into new adventures), this is the place to go to snag toys, books, and spicy accessories.

If you're ordering online, use code FINALSALE to get those sweet, sweet discounts — just make sure you do it before June 29th.