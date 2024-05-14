Fashion & Style
value village toronto

Value Village in Toronto accused of marking up prices once again

Another Value Village in Toronto is being slammed once again for marking up prices on its items after a customer came across a pile of scrap wood selling for way more than it cost brand new at a home improvement store. 

The Value Village store in question, located at 924 Queen St. E. in Leslieville, was caught selling scrap pieces of wood for $3.49.

A photo of the bizarre find was submitted to blogTO by a reader, who called the discovery "gross." For reference, a brand new 8-foot-long 2x4 is $3.98 at Home Depot

The thrift retailer is among many brands in Ontario that have been accused of marking up prices on certain items lately, with some residents finding it difficult to justify such exorbitant prices considering that the chain's stock is pre-owned. 

value village toronto

What might be considered a pile of trash for some was selling for $3.49 at the Value Village store. Photo: Submitted to blogTO.

Earlier this year, another Value Village location near Keele Street and St. Clair Avenue West was blasted for selling two short pieces of 2x4 that were taped together for $4.49. 

A shopper browsing the chain's Bloor and Lansdowne location in January also found a plant pot with its original Dollarama price tag still attached, which was a staggering six dollars cheaper than what Value Village was charging. 

In another example in August, a customer found a $4 foam roller from Dollarama at Value Village for $4.49, and a few months before that, another shopper found a board game going for $14.99 at the thrift chain even though its original Winners sticker showed a price of just $9.99.

blogTO reached out to Value Village for a comment in response to this most recent case but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication. 

However, in a previous statement, a representative for Savers — which owns Value Village — told blogTO that employees at any location determine the pricing based on the quality and condition of the objects they received, along with the price of comparable items in the store and the range of product they have available in that department. 

Lead photo by

Yelp
