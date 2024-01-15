City
Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
value village toronto

Toronto Value Village busted marking up used Dollarama item at three times the price

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canadian consumers are yet again accusing Value Village of price gouging after another secondhand item was spotted marked up to a higher price point than it was purchased for brand new.

A shopper browsing the Bloor and Lansdowne location of the for-profit thrift chain over the weekend was dismayed to find a plant pot that still had its original price tag attached, which was somehow a whopping six dollars cheaper than the retailer was charging.

"Huge find at Value Village this weekend," the customer jokingly posted on X on Sunday evening, along with photos of the two disparate stickers on the single item, one for $3 from Dollarama on the bottom of the planter and one for $8.99 from VV on the side.

Commenters were quick to lament how this seems to be a common (hopefully accidental) practice not just at this store location but across the brand, which many also perceive to be generally pricing products higher than it used to.

."The Value Village prices have gone WILD," one person replied, with another adding, "I have seen this soooo many times in the last few years. It is ridiculous!"

One person said they spotted a pre-owned book priced at $9.99 at VV despite it only being $6 new at Indigo, while another pointed out that the company is a publicly traded, very much for-profit corporation, unlike competitors like Salvation Army and Goodwill.

Others joked that the find is yet another example of inflation, which has indeed appeared to have hit even the most bargain shops in and around the city, including No Frills and dollar stores.

This marks the second time in just a few months that an old item from Dollarama specifically has been found at a Canadian VV location for a higher price than it was first bought for, despite the thrift store acquiring all its goods for free.

In August, a resident found a $4 foam roller from the dollar chain on the thrift store's shelf for $4.49, somehow. A few months before that, another person found a board game going for $14.99 at Value Village even though it still had a Winners sticker on it, showing a price of just $9.99.

The brand has also been lambasted in recent months for selling used shoes for $60 and used perfume for $90.

Other similar stories abound on social media, including in an entire subreddit dedicated to documenting what users call "thrift grift," or laughably high prices at Value Village and other secondhand stores.

Lead photo by

Google Street View
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This distant Toronto subway station feels like a liminal space

Toronto Value Village busted marking up used Dollarama item at three times the price

Rooftopper captures death-defying stunt climbing one of Toronto's tallest buildings

People are impressed with new TTC bus seats that aren't actually all that new

Man charged after allegedly assaulting security guards during Leafs game in Toronto

Canada considering cap on international students amid housing shortage

Canada just got a gorgeous and pricey gold coin with a turquoise gemstone

Ontario dominates list of most expensive infrastructure projects in Canada