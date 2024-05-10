Ontario might see rainy and unpleasant weather for 2024 Victoria Day weekend

You might want to put those May Two-Four plans on hold, as meteorologists warn of possible unsettled weather conditions in Ontario to welcome the unofficial start of summer 2024 on the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

Ontario residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy for the long weekend of May 18-20, which is expected to bring possible rain to the region and hamper countless plans of backyard barbecues and cottage visits.

Meteorologists with The Weather Network report that the Great Lakes region is likely to witness a trough of low pressure heading into the holiday weekend.

While a washout isn't expected, that system is expected to bring higher moisture to the province, and the weather agency warns of increased odds of "wetter-than-normal conditions" in parts of the province.

The unofficial kickoff to summer will feel more like May across Canada as a changeable pattern sets up from coast to coast. #PureLifeCanada #HealthyHydration #VictoriaDay #May24 https://t.co/pTj9xUJ6de — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 10, 2024

It's not all bad news, though: Toronto residents are expected to remain dry for much of the long weekend, giving city-dwelling cottage-goers reason to reassess their Victoria Day plans.

In fact, it's looking like a pretty spectacular weekend to remain in the city.

Current forecasts call for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday, with daytime highs topping out in the high teens.

While the balmy temperatures are expected to persist on Victoria Day Monday, Toronto is forecast to experience light rain, with current models calling for approximately five millimetres.