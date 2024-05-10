Yet another shocking GTA shopping mall jewellery store robbery caught on video

Another brazen jewellery store robbery in a Greater Toronto Area mall has been captured on video, becoming the latest in a series of troubling smash-and-grab thefts sweeping the region since last year.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a group of thieves targeting the Charm Diamond Centre at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga on Thursday.

The clip shows the group, dressed in black hoodies and masks, smashing display cases and filling bags with goods before sprinting away from the scene when confronted by mall security.

📍Erin Mills Town Center, Mississauga pic.twitter.com/W523dP8ugp — Shazi (@ShaziGoalie) May 10, 2024

Peel Regional Police tell blogTO that "on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 7:55 p.m., six unknown suspects entered the store with their faces concealed and armed with hammers."

The force says that the group "proceeded to break several display cases, stealing various jewellery items before fleeing the mall," adding that no one was physically injured during the robbery.

Peel Regional Police's Central Robbery Bureau is now investigating the case.

This incident is just the latest in a string of recent jewellery store robberies in malls across the GTA.

In November, criminals hit a store at Bramalea City Centre in Brampton, and the very same store was once again robbed just weeks later in December. In January, thieves targeted a jewellery store at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, while a similar incident occurred at Toronto's Yorkdale Mall in February.