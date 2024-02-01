Shocking video shows another brazen robbery at jewellery store in Toronto mall

A recent video shows a group of suspects boldly running through Yorkdale Shopping Centre after allegedly committing a brazen theft at a high-end jewellery store, marking the fifth time an incident like this has occurred over the past few weeks in the GTA.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street. Investigators say a gun was reportedly seen during the robbery.

In a video submitted to blogTO, four individuals are seen running through the mall with bags in hand, as shocked bystanders look on. According to the tipster, the brazen theft occurred at Tiffany & Co., which is currently listed as "temporarily closed" on Yorkdale's website.

Police have provided limited descriptions of the suspects involved. One suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, black shoes as well as a black and red knapsack.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, while the third suspect was wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. The fourth suspect had on a grey hoodie, black shoes, and black pants.

Toronto-area jewellery stores have been the target of multiple smash-and-grab style robberies over the past few months.

On Dec. 8, a jaw-dropping video showed a group of masked men armed with hammers robbing the White Carat Co. jewellery store at Bramalea City Centre, exactly one month after the same store was struck in a nearly identical robbery.

The incident on Nov. 8 at the same location also reportedly involved three suspects, one of whom was arrested at the scene with a "substantial quantity" of jewellery.

On Dec. 5, four suspects were allegedly responsible for another smash-and-grab robbery at the Cartier store in Yorkdale. Police say one suspect allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray inside the store, while two other suspects smashed glass display cases with hammers.

The latest brazen jewellery store robbery occurred at Richmond Hill's Hillcrest Mall on Jan. 6 at Azadi Jewellery. Video captured by shoppers shows people screaming and scattering across the mall as a group of men in hoodies shattered the store's glass displays.