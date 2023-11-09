Wild video shows hammer-wielding man taken out by security in mall near Toronto

A shocking video shows a violent confrontation that unfolded at Bramalea City Centre in Brampton this week, where mall security went head-to-head with thieves caught in the act of a diamond store smash-and-grab robbery.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, November 8, at the White Carat Co. Diamonds store.

In the clip, a pair of men in hoodies and masks can be seen in the store; one of them — wearing a grey sweatshirt — can be seen smashing display cases with a hammer before being confronted by mall security guards.

As several guards swarmed the entrance of the store, one of the alleged thieves climbed up on a display case wielding a hammer and appeared ready to swing it at security staff before one guard rushed in to tackle the assailant.

blogTO contacted Bramalea City Centre's security office via phone on Thursday morning, though representatives were unable to disclose any information about the incident. They redirected the inquiry to mall owner, Morguard, who has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Peel Police confirmed to blogTO that three suspects are alleged to have participated in the robbery.

One of the men was arrested on the scene and charged with robbery and disguise with intent, while the other two suspects are at large after fleeing with what police describe as a "substantial quantity" of jewellery.

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and police are seeking information about the other two suspects. No descriptions have been provided.