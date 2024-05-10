Metrolinx shows off basically complete Toronto LRT that you still aren't allowed to ride

A new update from Metrolinx boasts that its Finch West LRT line is practically complete, but the transit agency continues to withhold an official opening date.

The 11-kilometre, 18-stop LRT line along Finch Avenue West between Keele and Humber College is widely expected to open to commuters later this year. While Metrolinx remains tight-lipped about a potential timeline for the new line to enter service, the latest update reveals that work is all but complete for the future TTC Line 6.

Metrolinx shared a video update on Thursday offering a behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming LRT line.

What’s the latest on the @FinchWestLRT? In the first episode of Metrolinx Builds, we talk project facts, updates and what the next steps are to bring this important project into service for the community. pic.twitter.com/DMEFFjSqTC — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 9, 2024

According to the video, recent milestones include the completion of the line's maintenance and storage facility, the installation of all of the pedestrian shelters for outdoor stops, and the reopening of most roads that had been closed to accommodate construction.

All of the line's 16 street-level stops have been powered up, while major construction is complete for the line's terminal underground stations at Humber College and Finch West.

Many TTC riders may be wondering what's left to do before the line can welcome passengers.

Metrolinx states that much of the remaining work involves driver training and testing of the line's 18 LRVs and supporting systems. This ongoing testing and commissioning phase marks the final step before the Finch West LRT enters service.

The Finch West line was previously scheduled to enter service in 2023, becoming the latest Toronto transit project to miss a deadline and leave riders in the lurch.

Despite these obstacles, the most recent update hints that the Finch West Line could actually beat the beleaguered Eglinton Crosstown LRT to the finish line, despite the latter project beginning several years earlier.