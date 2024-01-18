This is what it's like inside Toronto's brand-new Finch West LRT trains

The Finch West LRT is actually due to open in 2024, at least, if you take Metrolinx's word for it.

The 10.3-kilometre light rail line, destined to operate as the TTC's Line 6 later this year, is nearing the finish line with a projected September completion — a milestone Metrolinx has been building hype over with a string of recent project updates showing the finishing touches being applied for the route.

In its latest update, the regional transit agency is showing off the interior of the new light rail vehicles (LRVs) that will soon shuttle passengers along the route linking the Line 1 subway's Finch West station in the east with Humber College in the west.

The short preview, captured in 2023 but only shared with the public on Thursday, takes viewers inside one of the line's 18 Alstom Citadis Spirit LRVs.

Introducing the new Finch West LRV Vehicles! 🚆 Convenient, fast, and reliable transit is coming to northwest Toronto with arrivals expected every 5 minutes during peak hours. Take a look inside! pic.twitter.com/KfBjex1uES — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) January 18, 2024

The first of these vehicles arrived in Toronto back in mid-2021, and the remaining fleet has since made the trip from Alstom's Brampton manufacturing facility to the Finch West Maintenance and Storage Facility (MSF) in Toronto's Jane and Finch area.

Each of these vehicles has a capacity of 144 seated or 300 standing passengers, serving 18 stops and stations on a route that will take 36 minutes to travel from end to end. Trains will serve Finch West LRT stops every five minutes during peak hours, and at ten-minute intervals during off-peak hours.

Many are excited about the new line's approaching completion, but a handful of others are raising 11th-hour concerns over the LRVs.

One commenter asks Metrolinx why it has opted for fabric seat coverings — something that the TTC has already begun to shy away from with the introduction of plastic seats.

The new LRVs recently surpassed a key milestone at the start of 2024, when a vehicle successfully travelled the full length of the line for the first time.

The Finch West LRT began early works back in 2016, and was initially scheduled to see completion in 2023. While this date has since been bumped to 2024, the line has had far better luck than its delay-plagued cousin a few kilometres to the south in the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.