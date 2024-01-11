Toronto transit project just crossed a huge milestone on its way to opening later this year

While Toronto residents patiently wait for Metrolinx to announce an exact opening date for the long-overdue and delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT, substantial progress has been made on another transit project in the city, and it looks closer to completion than ever before.

In a recent video shared by the Technical Testing and Commissioning Director of the Finch West LRT project, Eric Chiasson, the first light rail vehicle on the line is seen making it all the way to Humber College as part of its maiden voyage.

For the first time, a light rail vehicle has made it all the way to Humber College on Toronto’s @FinchWestLRT. An exciting project testing milestone. Original video on LinkedIn via Eric Chiasson: https://t.co/9xHh3U6VCu pic.twitter.com/zYb4ZL9vtS — Alex Glista 🇨🇦 (@AlexanderGlista) January 11, 2024

The Finch West LRT line is set to run along Finch Avenue West from Keele Street to the Humber College north campus, providing connections with other TTC lines, and Peel and York Region local transit services on the way.

The 10.3-kilometre, 18-stop route features accessible platforms, improved streetscapes, and cycling infrastructure, and is expected to carry roughly 14.6 million riders a year by 2031.

Humber College station portal construction works are complete and LRV ready! pic.twitter.com/QFVSzyRiJ3 — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) December 20, 2023

The new line will also serve as a replacement for the consistently crowded 36 Finch West bus route.

While the Eglinton LRT has faced countless setbacks and numerous delays over the years, Metrolinx has regularly been providing updates on the Finch West LRT, which looks like it's still on track for a 2024 opening.

Back in December, Metrolinx shared an image of a nearly completed Finch West Station, which is one of two underground stations on the line and will serve as interchange with the TTC's Line 1.

Teams are putting the finishing touches on the main platform at Finch West station! pic.twitter.com/NiYpsha63P — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) December 15, 2023

Apart from the finishing touches being made on the station's main platform, the transit agency also revealed that elevators at the station were on the cusp of completion.

Other recent milestones include the installation of 116 customer canopies, the installation of ticketing machines and Public Visual Information System, as well as the completion of the line's guideway, track slab, and duct bank.

Ticketing machines are being installed at surface stops across the Finch West LRT alignment! pic.twitter.com/5pPVulS5QT — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) January 10, 2024

In December, Metrolinx told blogTO that the agency was in the "final stages of construction" for the Finch West LRT. Metrolinx also noted that testing and commissioning works on its full fleet of 18 light rail vehicles will continue into the new year, which will "determine the opening date."

While the line was initially projected to be completed in 2023, Metrolinx stated just before the end of the year that it is "very confident" the line will be complete before the end of 2024.