Long-awaited Toronto transit project looks closer to completion than ever before

While Toronto patiently waits for construction to wrap up on the long-overdue and delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT, significant progress has been made on another new light rail line in the city, which looks like it is still on track for its 2024 opening.

The Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) line will run along Finch Avenue West from Keele Street to Highway 27, where it will then turn and travel south to the Humber College north campus. It will provide connections with other TTC lines, as well as Peel and York Region local transit services.

The 10.3-kilometre, 18-stop route features accessible platforms, improved streetscapes and cycling infrastructure. The line is expected to carry about 14.6 million riders a year by 2031, and will replace the 36 Finch West bus route, which is one of the busiest in Toronto.

On Friday, Metrolinx uploaded a recent picture of Line 6's Finch West Station, which is one of two underground stations, and will serve as an interchange with the TTC's Line 1.

Teams are putting the finishing touches on the main platform at Finch West station! pic.twitter.com/NiYpsha63P — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) December 15, 2023

The transit agency revealed that finishing touches were finally being made on the station's main platform just days after it revealed that elevators at the station were also on the cusp of completion.

This latest update follows a series of milestones Metrolinx has made on the light rail line, including the installation of 116 customer canopies by the end of November, and completing the line's guideway, track slab and duct bank in early October.

Following the installation of the line's canopies, Metrolinx revealed that teams were now focusing on installing the Public Visual Information System, which includes four screens installed at each station and all stops in both directions, for a total of 64 screens.

Toronto's new Line 6 is making rapid progress but probably won't open this year https://t.co/IlGf02eLbv #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) July 12, 2023

The information displayed will include updates regarding arrival and departure times, as well as any relevant news that could affect travel.

"We are in the final stages of construction for the Finch West LRT," Metrolinx told blogTO Friday. "Major construction is expected to wrap up in the next month. All track and guideway works have been completed, all 116 station canopies are installed, and Finch West and Humber College stations are close to completion."

The transit agency also noted that a full fleet of 18 light rail vehicles are now onsite at the Finch West Maintenance and Storage Facility, with testing and commissioning works continuing into the new year, which "will determine the opening date."

Initially intended to reach completion in 2023, Metrolinx has not yet provided a firm opening date for the LRT, although given all its recent milestones, it looks like it could definitely wrap up by mid-2024.