Here's all the cool new tech coming to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT

While the public is still in the dark about when the heck the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will finally make its long-awaited debut, there are some pretty exciting details that Metrolinx has shared lately to assure us all that the wait hasn't been for naught.

At a Friday morning media briefing leading up to the seemingly cursed project's launch, the regional transit authority provided a tour of the new five-level Eglinton Station, where Line 5 trains are already plying the tracks in test mode.

Even though the hub and others on the 19 km-long route have yet to see anyone but workers, media and other stakeholders — and likely won't until after spring 2024 — they have some pretty cool tech in place that will set them apart from other TTC stops when they do open.

Guideway Intrusion Detection Systems

Any number of incidents of someone at track level is too many, which is why the Crosstown's stations will all come with platforms that can sense if someone is too close to the edge.

If a person does stray too far into the yellow zone, laser detectors will automatically trigger a safety announcement and even halt the train if needed — something that would have proven helpful during the terrifying near-misses, instances of subway pushing and more in recent memory.

Better camera coverage

The TTC is in the process of improving many aspects of its existing stops, including CCTV coverage and other security features. While other TTC stations had only 40 per cent camera coverage as recently as last year, the LRT's Eglinton Station has a whopping 110 CCTV cameras.

Fire control

Eglinton Station is one of the LRT stops with a state-of-the-art exhaust system that can isolate fire incidents without having to shut down unaffected portions of the line and disrupt service.

All underground stations on the Crosstown have tunnel ventilation with fan rooms to help direct air and potentially smoke to different areas, or shut it off completely in sections if necessary.

Below grade but not fully underground stations, meanwhile, have special portals so they use jet fans in case of an emergency.

This is just part of what Metrolinx calls "a complex integration of old and new systems that were upgraded and modernized" along the line.

Green tracks

Above ground, segments of the line will be looking far greener than residents may be used to seeing, with grassy areas running between the tracks to introduce a bit of nature and aesthetic benefit.

These green transitways will also serve multiple environmental functions, from absorbing rain runoff and lowering temperatures during the warmer months to cutting down dust and sound from the line's daily operations.

Automatic Train Control

Given that we already have ATC on TTC's Line 1 subway, it's a feature that is less-so fancy and cutting-edge, and moreso just an expectation. Still, it will mean more frequent, safer and faster trains.

Now, if the damned thing could just open already...