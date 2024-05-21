This is what Victoria Day fireworks looked like at Canada's Wonderland

The skies above Canada's Wonderland lit up on Sunday night when the theme park hosted its epic fireworks display for Victoria Day 2024.

The enormous display illuminated the area around Wonderland on Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m., drawing crowds of thousands of spectators to the park and surrounding areas to take in the breathtaking 15 minute-long display.

Attendees witnessed over 6,000 individual explosions launched to heights of up to 800 feet, and while photos don't do the scale and grandeur of the event justice, they're the next best thing for anyone who wasn't able to attend.

Here's a photo gallery of the Victoria Day 2024 fireworks at Canada's Wonderland.