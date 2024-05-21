City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadas wonderland fireworks

This is what Victoria Day fireworks looked like at Canada's Wonderland

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The skies above Canada's Wonderland lit up on Sunday night when the theme park hosted its epic fireworks display for Victoria Day 2024.

The enormous display illuminated the area around Wonderland on Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m., drawing crowds of thousands of spectators to the park and surrounding areas to take in the breathtaking 15 minute-long display.

Attendees witnessed over 6,000 individual explosions launched to heights of up to 800 feet, and while photos don't do the scale and grandeur of the event justice, they're the next best thing for anyone who wasn't able to attend.

Here's a photo gallery of the Victoria Day 2024 fireworks at Canada's Wonderland.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Wriggling mass of live eels worth up to $500K seized at Toronto airport

People got very stupid and dangerous with fireworks in Toronto on Victoria Day

This is what Victoria Day fireworks looked like at Canada's Wonderland

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

Toronto's Rouge Beach is where to find the largest wetlands in the city and a long sandy beach

Here are the rules for setting off your own fireworks in Toronto on Victoria Day

Evergreen Brick Works is an old Toronto brick factory turned nature escape

The breathtaking Mast Trail in Toronto follows a 200-year-old logging route