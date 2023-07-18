Terrifying video shows the moment someone is saved from sure death on the TTC

While most Toronto videos that get widely viewed and circulated online show frustrating, concerning, violent or otherwise shocking and inappropriate behaviour, one post from this week is showing not only a potentially scary side of the city, but a good side, too.

A transitgoer waiting for a subway at the city's Bloor-Yonge subway station managed to film a heart-stopping incident on Tuesday, which has been viewed more than one million times in less than 24 hours.

In the short clip, a person can be seen walking along the very edge of the platform tightrope-style, just as a train is approaching and as fellow commuters watch in fear and disbelief.

As the individual teeters toward the tracks, one passerby approaches, trying to grab their arm and pull them to safety. But, she evades his grasp, so he proceeds to urge her to back up away from the yellow textured tiles that signal the end of the designated waiting area.

Seeing the encounter, others decide to step in, being very careful not to put themselves or anyone else in danger in the process.

As the first man tries to reason with the rider, two more residents cautiously reach out to her, eyeing the oncoming train all the while.

They then make the snap decision to pull firmly on her backpack and jerk her toward the station wall just as the subway is pulling in, with the cooperation of the first rescuer, who uses one arm to help coax her in the right direction.

Thankfully, the cooperation and quick actions of these random bystanders successfully rescued the person at the last second, which hundreds are commending and thanking them for in the comments on the post.

"That guy who pulled her was amazing! Was waiting for the perfect time so she can't react! Hats off, it was a team effort," one person commented.

"They saved her life," another added.

Still others are adding their own personal stories of close calls on the TTC, and expressing serious concern about the mental health of people in the city, and whatever it is that drove this woman to risk her life in such a way.

Though the footage is unsettling, it also shows that there is still some good in people and the common desire to help one another, and though it depicts an unfortunate situation, is a nice contrast to the latest viral videos taken in Toronto's subway system.