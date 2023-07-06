Shocking video emerges of stabbing on TTC subway train

Trigger warning: this article contains a video depicting violence and may be upsetting to some viewers.

A horrifying video has emerged showing chaos aboard a TTC subway train at Eglinton station in midtown Toronto when an apparent fight escalated into a stabbing that left one man hospitalized and shut down Line 1 service through Thursday afternoon.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media, showing a subway fight devolving into sheer panic.

1/⚠️ Trigger warning violence!

You can see mostly women scrambling for their lives as two men are physically fighting on the train. One was stabbed and is in serious condition. You can hear the women shouting “he is stabbing him” “he is killing him.” #toronto #TOpoli @oliviachow pic.twitter.com/HulK7nyzYA — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) July 6, 2023

Two men can be seen in a physical altercation aboard the moving train, when the man wearing a blue and green hoodie appears to present a knife, chasing the other man wearing a white t-shirt, who can be heard begging onlookers for help as he flees the length of the train.

Once the two are out of view, people in the background can be heard shouting that the man in the hooded sweatshirt was stabbing the other man.

Passengers then break for the opposite end of the train, the video revealing a trail of blood along the floor as the group moves away from the danger. Somewhere amid the chaos, a passenger appears to have hit the train's emergency alarm, which can be heard loudly beeping in the background.

Police would later describe the suspect as male, black, 5'11-6'0, bald, wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black/gold sunglasses.