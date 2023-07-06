Another stabbing at TTC station causes subway closure and people are fed up

A mid-day stabbing at Eglinton station has sent a man to hospital, closed a stretch of the TTC's busiest subway line, and rehashed anger over perceived danger on Toronto's public transit network.

Toronto Police reported a stabbing occurred at the busy station in midtown at 12:23 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The victim was reportedly transported to hospital with serious injuries, and trains were halted.

STABBING:

12:23 pm

-TTC Eglinton Subway station

-police o/s

-male located with stab wounds

-the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries

-trains are currently stopped#GO1567469

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2023

About 15 minutes after the alleged stabbing, the TTC reported that both train and bus service to the station had been halted while police investigated.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Lawrence and Davisville due to a security incident. Shuttle buses are running between Lawrence and Davisville.

All bus service from Eglinton Station being redirected to St Clair Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 6, 2023

Almost an hour after the incident occurred, police shared a description of the suspect.

STABBING:

TTC Eglinton Subway station

12:23 pm

- suspect described as male, black, 5'11-6'0, bald, wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black/gold sunglasses

- trains are still stopped

- consider alternate routes at this time

- anyone with info, call police #GO1567469

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2023

The TTC would later share a more detailed statement on the stabbing.

#TTC statement on Eglinton Station incident.

Subway service is turning back at Lawrence and Davisville stations until further notice.

Shuttle buses are running. pic.twitter.com/tM4ps0RGAU — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 6, 2023

Thursday's stabbing is just the latest in a seemingly endless string of high-profile crimes on public transit that have riders feeling uneasy about the TTC.

This is why I no longer take the subway. Somewhat safer on bus or street cars. — caroline 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@carriewat1) July 6, 2023

Dozens have replied to the Toronto Police and TTC's tweets on the incident, calling out the powers that be for a perception that safety is on the decline.

Ah, random stabbing in a TTC station. A Toronto classic. — Bumface 🍔 (@misterbumface) July 6, 2023

One reply takes aim at the City's budget priorities on funding highway construction while cutting back on transit and mental health support — factors critics argue are a major contributor to problems on the TTC.

So sorry, I wonder why. All the Provincial cutbacks in staffing, but they have money for a highway, to service the privileged, who can afford those so called affordable homes at $3million. Businesses can not operate without workers! — Tundi Kitching (@Tundi6) July 6, 2023

Others complained about the incident's effect on transit service, specifically the frequency of shuttle buses deployed to relieve traffic on the halted stretch of subway.

SEEN SHUTTLE BUSES!!!!!! Since 12:40 there were only 2 FULL shuttle buses arriving — Jeany (@JeanellisJara) July 6, 2023

Service on Line 1 remains halted between Davisville and Lawrence as of just before 2 p.m. Thursday.