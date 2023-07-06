City
ttc stabbing eglinton station

Another stabbing at TTC station causes subway closure and people are fed up

A mid-day stabbing at Eglinton station has sent a man to hospital, closed a stretch of the TTC's busiest subway line, and rehashed anger over perceived danger on Toronto's public transit network.

Toronto Police reported a stabbing occurred at the busy station in midtown at 12:23 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The victim was reportedly transported to hospital with serious injuries, and trains were halted.

About 15 minutes after the alleged stabbing, the TTC reported that both train and bus service to the station had been halted while police investigated.

Almost an hour after the incident occurred, police shared a description of the suspect.

The TTC would later share a more detailed statement on the stabbing.

Thursday's stabbing is just the latest in a seemingly endless string of high-profile crimes on public transit that have riders feeling uneasy about the TTC.

Dozens have replied to the Toronto Police and TTC's tweets on the incident, calling out the powers that be for a perception that safety is on the decline.

One reply takes aim at the City's budget priorities on funding highway construction while cutting back on transit and mental health support — factors critics argue are a major contributor to problems on the TTC.

Others complained about the incident's effect on transit service, specifically the frequency of shuttle buses deployed to relieve traffic on the halted stretch of subway.

Service on Line 1 remains halted between Davisville and Lawrence as of just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

