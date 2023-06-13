Drunk girl screams racial slurs and attacks randoms on Toronto street in wild videos

If you think you've got some embarrassing drunk stories, one heavily intoxicated and evidently racist girl filmed going absolutely feral in Toronto over the weekend has definitely got you beat.

The yet-unnamed, very basic-looking blonde woman took "white girl wasted" to the next level as she was caught on video shockingly and repeatedly yelling racial slurs at the top of her lungs, at first toward an apparent target and then at no one in particular as she continued her drunken fit.

One viral clip starts with the culprit hiking her mini dress up to urinate next to a sidewalk packed with people enjoying a night out, screeching out the same racial slur all the while.

Viewers should be warned that the following embedded videos contain extremely abhorrent racist language and behaviour, so viewer discretion is advised.

Holy F. I wonder how people like this get through life this far without having the shit kicked out of them within an inch of their life? — L2 (@Taurus_Moon_) June 12, 2023

The woman's shrieks can be heard clearly up and down the street as bystanders watch in awe, wondering what the hell is going on.

"What? Why is she saying this?" the filmer (or someone with them) asks, laughing, as the events continue to unfold.

After finishing her, uh, business, the woman stands, pulls her dress down, picks up her purse and proceeds to swing it in the direction of a stairway up to a business, presumably toward whoever she is yelling at as she keeps on wailing.

Another woman to her left interrupts the public freakout by tossing water, and then a water bottle at the clearly overserved individual, appearing to tell her off as girl number one approaches, still shouting, and gets a very well-deserved hit to the face.

Blondie then turns back to the stairwell to keep screaming her obscenities, turning at one point to kick in frustration, sending her red-bottomed high heel flying into the air, though she seems too inebriated to care.

Another view — because of course multiple people whipped out their phones to film such bonkers antics — shows that the girl also threw her phone down on the stairs she was howling up, which she decided to do after wiped the blood from her mouth, crying, and shook her fists in a childish display of anger.

At one point in this second clip, she suddenly picks up one of her shoes (because yes, both came off), and runs up the stairs holding it as a weapon. The men inside the business quickly close and lock the door in her face, saying "oh my god," "oh shit" and laughing.

They also say she's banned from the establishment, identified as 6ix Donutz on Portland Street, just south of King.

Please tell me someone found this ladies @ 😂 — ✿𝔪𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔰𝔬𝔱𝔞 / 𝔩𝔞 𝔟𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔬𝔱𝔞✿ (@BarbzHeavyOnIt) June 12, 2023

Cuts to more footage show the woman from yet another angle sprinting down the street — yes, still squealing — with heel in hand, still cocked.

She is also shown fighting anyone in sight, rushing in all directions, smacking multiple random people in the area and demanding her phone back. In the video montage, she is seen physically assaulting no less than four people, and attempting to hit more with her hand, shoe, purse, and a pylon on the road.

By the end of the ordeal, perhaps realizing the absolutely atrocious spectacle she's made of herself, she simply walks away, with people clapping and mocking her as she does so.

Unfortunately for her, her freakout has been immortilized in videos that very much showcase her face, which made her easy for people to identify.

Getting banned from her favourite spot to grab some post-club drunk food will thus likely not be the only consequence she suffers for her actions, though much like Chair Girl before her, she has appeared to gained thousands of followers in the wake of the incident.