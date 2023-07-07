Video of someone smoking crack on the TTC has people fearing the worst for Toronto

New footage of an individual openly doing illict substances on a busy Toronto bus — posted the very same day that someone was stabbed during a violent altercation in the middle of a TTC subway train — is sparking a ton of conversation about the deterioration of the city and who is to blame.

The quick clip circulating on socials shows a man lighting up and smoking what appears to be a crack pipe while sitting on the stairs of a bus, the smoke blowing into the shared air as commuters sit packed in the seats around him.

Like the stabbing incident later that day, viewers are of course using the video to make a political argument, relating the incident to the stances and leadership of Mayor-elect Olivia Chow (who, many are noting, hasn't even taken office yet), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and others.

Tbh this problem is decades old and surely can't be couched on the shoulders of one person. I think John Tory was our longest mayor since amalgamation very interesting how his name is rarely mentioned in relation to all the problems you cite. ❤️ to hear your fixes. Blame is easy. — Cheryl Thompson (@DrCherylT) July 7, 2023

As some worry, referring to Chow, that "there's no way an anti-police, leftist councillor will ever get tough on anything like this guy lighting up on the TTC to turn the city around," others reminisced about the notorious crack scandal from late former Mayor Rob Ford.

This isn't the first time Toronto has seen a video of someone smoking crack. YouTube has plenty of former mayor Rob. What did his brother do?," reads one such retort.

While these and other residents get into heated aguments in the replies section on Twitter, still others are simply mourning a time when they perceived Toronto as a safer and overall, better city to live in.

Cooked!! I’m scared what it will look like in 5-10 years. On its way to being a San Fran — ss (@CG89409428) July 6, 2023

Topics ranging from safe drug supply, mental health care and policing to sky-high housing prices, immigration and gender roles are coming up as people take sides over what everyone can at least agree is an unfortunate and undesirable situation that may or may not be a symptom of the overall state of things in the city, province and/or country.

Some, thankfully skirting the political arguments, are also sharing their own stories of seeing open drug use and other crimes on public transit, whether recently or years ago when someone else was in charge.

In fairness to Olivia, Toronto has been a shithole for a decade or more. It's getting worse and she isn't the one to clean it up. — Steve White (@SHW0001234) July 6, 2023

It is unclear whether the rider caused any further incident or whether authorities were called.