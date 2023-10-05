Toronto transit project just crossed a huge milestone but it will still be late

As Toronto loudly grumbles about a high-profile, long-delayed transit line, another new light rail line is quietly racing through construction in Metrolinx's Finch West LRT; though, like its cousin on Eglinton, this project will also arrive late.

The Finch West LRT quite doesn't get the same media attention as the troubled Eglinton Crosstown, though its 18 stops along a 10.3-kilometre route will prove a boon for the corridor of Finch between Keele and Highway 27.

The Finch West LRT began substantial construction work in 2019 and has progressed at a much quicker pace than the tumultuous Crosstown project.

But just like its cousin to the south, the line is running behind schedule.

Initially intended to reach completion in 2023, Metrolinx officials confirmed this summer that the timeline had been shifted to the first half of 2024.

Crews are currently racing to wrap up major construction works for the project and recently surpassed a huge milestone in the completion of the LRT's guideway, track slab, and duct bank.

Huge news! Finch West LRT's guideway, track slab, and duct bank are 100% complete! Exciting progress continues!



Importante nouvelle! La voie de guidage, les dalles de voie et les canalisations du TLR de Finch West sont terminées à 100 %. Des progrès encourageants continuent! pic.twitter.com/asOzHMTKqT — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) October 5, 2023

It offers commuters some faint hope that at least one new transit line will open next year.

Like the Crosstown, people living and working in the vicinity of the new Finch West line have been teased by the sight of vehicles for ages.

Testing of the line has been underway since January 2022, when crews conducted the first-ever test of a light rail vehicle (LRVs) at the LRT's storage and maintenance facility.

LRV testing continues into its 21st month in October, and Metrolinx is reminding the public that these shiny new transit vehicles that have been plying Finch for approaching two years are still off-limits for commuters.

DYK? Finch West LRT light rail vehicles are testing along Finch Ave. W. Don’t forget, it is illegal to board an LRV during testing. #RailSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/qVF1UH7Rwf — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) September 19, 2023

Metrolinx has not yet provided a firm opening date for the Finch West LRT, though this recent key milestone brings the project an important step closer to the bumped-up early-to-mid-2024 timeline.