People are impressed with new TTC bus seats that aren't actually all that new

Following recent videos showcasing hair-raising creepy crawlies on the seats of transit vehicles in Toronto, it's no wonder that a new clip of TTC bus furnishings notably lacking the fabric for such critters to lurk in is now going viral.

Commuters have been surprised to come across what appear to be all-new interiors on a select few buses, with a design that includes wipeable hard plastic seating absent of the red fuzzy cloth that riders are used to parking their behind (and sometimes, spotting bugs) on.

Though the TTC has confirmed that the chairs aren't actually all that new at all, footage of a bus outfitted with the more sleek alternative racked up more than 330k views this past weekend, indicating that they are indeed a new concept to many in the city.

"When [the] TTC finally puts leather seats on your bus route and you no longer have to worry about bedbugs," the poster wrote overtop of the short clip, audio saying "oooo, this is nice" playing in the background. "Don't get why they didnt do this from time."

And, it seems that many in the comments section agree, with dozens of people chiming in with a preference for the more rudimentary style.

@ihavenoideawhattoput08 Dont get why they didnt do this from time ♬ original sound - Tae&Glo👉🏽👈🏽🖤🖤

Riders are lauding the chairs not only for their potential bed bug repellant properties but for how much more easy to clean and thus hygienic people imagine them to be.

"Omg I've always wonder why they did fabric seats instead of leather or plastic that can be cleaned better. This is great!!" one person said, with another adding, "People talking about bed bugs: how about all the bodily fluids on the fabric seats, barf. I'll take these over fabric any day."

"We need to implement these on every form of public transport because cloth seats are incredibly unsanitary. These can be wiped at least," still another added.

Transitgoers on Reddit seemed likewise impressed when a photo of what looks to be a slightly different version of the same fabric-less seats was shared to the platform a few weeks ago, too, though some worried about how easy they might be to slide off of during a bumpy or twisty ride.

(Interestingly, before the recent posts showing what riders believed to be bed bugs on transit, it seems that opinions on the new look were more mixed, with some calling it "cold, ugly and hard," though perhaps necessary).

Despite the recent social media attention, the TTC has been testing these buses sans cloth since 2021, though only on two individual vehicles, making them quite a rare find.

"We’ve been collecting feedback on them from customers on comfort, mostly," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells blogTO.

"We know they're cheaper and easier to clean."

the cloth ones were uncomfortable too but at least these won't soak up sweat and deal skin cells. — 🔻 sohaibology@bsky.social (@sohaibology) January 5, 2024

Transit riders should also know that the traditional cloth seats are also made of a special material designed to be breathable, durable, and simple to wash and replace if needed.

In addition, they are impervious to graffiti, which the commission has apparently had issues with when using plastic seat material in the past.