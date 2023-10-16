Blood-sucking parasite spotted on TTC seats and people are disgusted

Following a total bed bug infestation in Paris during Fashion Week earlier this month, it seems like the creepy critters still remain top of mind for many people, including folks in Toronto who have already spotted them on the TTC.

Clips of the blood-sucking pests on Paris public transportation continue to make rounds on social media, and now it looks like the same is happening here in Toronto, where infestations are unfortunately a common occurrence.

A clip posted on TikTok showing a tiny pest crawling across TTC seats has already garnered 250,000 views, despite only being uploaded on Sunday.

The original poster, who ID'd the insect as a bed bug, was met with opposition in the comments section, with others labelling it as lice instead.

"That's a lice. I'm not gonna sit on the chairs anymore after this," one person wrote.

"Y'all commenting 'it's lice' like that's better? I'm not sitting on the TTC ever again," another comment reads.

Despite folks disagreeing on exactly what kind of parasitic insect it was, most of the comments renewed calls for plastic seats throughout the transit network.

"Omg the TTC needs to get rid of the cloth fabric chairs," one person suggested. "Why any city has UPHOLSTERED public transit seats is beyond me," a response reads.

In March, pest control company Orkin Canada released its ranking of the top 25 Canadian cities with the worst bed bug infestations, and Toronto managed to top the list for the fourth year in a row.

Aside from this TikTok, at least one other person has claimed to have seen one of the blood-hungry pests on the TTC.

"It's not just Paris. Found a bed bug on the TTC fabric today," one person cautioned others on Reddit. "Stay vigilant. I would recommend standing on transit if you're able to."