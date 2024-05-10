Toronto neighbourhood is getting a stunning new boardwalk near a ravine

After taking over part of a ravine in Toronto's Upper Beaches for work on its GO Expansion project, Metrolinx is now fulfilling a promise to residents to restore and even improve the area with tons of local flora and a striking new boardwalk.

Visuals of the forthcoming features were released this week when Metrolinx announced that construction to widen tracks for the Lakeshore GO was nearing completion in the neighbourhood — meaning that crews can soon commence building the walkway and rewilding the green space.

The snazzy wooden promenade will replace an existing dirt walking path, and will bridge two other boardwalk segments on opposite sides of the ravine.

Meanwhile, hundreds of native shrubs, trees and other plants will be introduced to bring the natural habitat back to life around Smalls Creek — which now runs through a culvert built under the rail lines — and provide a lush space to explore.

Those taking in the greenery from the new causeway will be able to spot species like buttonbush, American witch-hazel, fragrant sumac and more, which Metrolinx hopes will encourage insects and animals to return to the site now that the trackwork is over.

The project should start any day now, and will finish off by late summer — in time for people to actually enjoy it this year.