Replay our live shopping event at Bather in Toronto

Bather is Toronto's street-inspired beachwear shop with a bohemian vibe. The store near Dufferin and Dundas opened back in 2022 and is home to both a cafe and retail store where you can shop for stylish, affordable swim and beachwear from the local brand.

On Tuesday May 14 we hosted a live shopping event to give you a chance to get more familiar with Bather's story, their latest offerings and the opportunity to purchase online for a special price.

Replay the live video below.

Promo Code

Use promo code BLOGTO10 to get 10% off on your purchase site-wide. But hurry! The promo code is only valid until end of day today, May 14. Bather is located at 450 Dufferin St. and also available online.

Products featured in this video included: 

Lead photo by

Bather
