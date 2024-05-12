Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
selfish market toronto

First-ever 'selfish' market opening in Toronto this summer

Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A new market coming to Toronto this summer wants you to be more selfish.

Odds are, you likely don't regard selfishness as a positive quality, but two Toronto-based brands are inclined to disagree, and they want to change your mind through a new market concept coming to the city this summer.

Taking over the Society Clubhouse for one day only this July, the Selfish Market is on a mission to convince Toronto residents to invest in self-care with a curated market featuring a selection of luxurious local vendors.

The first-of-its-kind market is the result of a collaboration between local wellness brand, Alita Co. and custom shoe designer, DKAI, in an effort to "remove the stigma connecting caring for oneself as selfishness."

To achieve their goal, they're launching a market featuring more than 10 local artisans and food vendors, live performances from spoken-word artists and musicians, a raffle full of "selfish" prizes, photobooth and more.

The best part of the whole thing? The market is completely free to attend. 

If you're looking  — and you should be — to be a little more selfish this summer, you can stop by the Selfish Market on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Society Clubhouse (979 College).

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

An exclusive look inside the genius of TMU Archives

First-ever 'selfish' market opening in Toronto this summer

How youth smoking is lighting up its revival

Huge weekend-long knitting festival coming to Toronto

Canadian dime soldered to safety pin seen selling for $3.99 at Ontario Value Village

Toronto salon launches unique discount for permission to sell your feet pics online

Toronto store permanently closing after 2 decades

FAT and Rchive bring the excitement back to Toronto's fashion week