First-ever 'selfish' market opening in Toronto this summer

A new market coming to Toronto this summer wants you to be more selfish.

Odds are, you likely don't regard selfishness as a positive quality, but two Toronto-based brands are inclined to disagree, and they want to change your mind through a new market concept coming to the city this summer.

Taking over the Society Clubhouse for one day only this July, the Selfish Market is on a mission to convince Toronto residents to invest in self-care with a curated market featuring a selection of luxurious local vendors.

The first-of-its-kind market is the result of a collaboration between local wellness brand, Alita Co. and custom shoe designer, DKAI, in an effort to "remove the stigma connecting caring for oneself as selfishness."

To achieve their goal, they're launching a market featuring more than 10 local artisans and food vendors, live performances from spoken-word artists and musicians, a raffle full of "selfish" prizes, photobooth and more.

The best part of the whole thing? The market is completely free to attend.

If you're looking — and you should be — to be a little more selfish this summer, you can stop by the Selfish Market on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Society Clubhouse (979 College).