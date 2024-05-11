Huge weekend-long knitting festival coming to Toronto

A massive weekend-long knitting festival is coming to Toronto this month for the city's crafters to take their work to the next level.

Prepare to purl your heart out, because Knit City — what could quite possibly be the biggest knitting festival in the city — is coming to Toronto this month, bringing you a three-day celebration of all things yarn and needles.

Rolling into the city on Friday, May 17, Knit City will take over the Westin Harbour Castle with shopping, workshops and talks for experienced knitters and hobbyists alike.

The Marketplace, which will be open on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, will feature goods from over 100 vendors, including indie yarn dyers, local yarn stores, knitwear designers and more, so you can pick up all of the patterns and materials needed for your next great masterpiece.

Workshops will be running throughout the duration of the festival, including tutorials on more basic skills like knitting with multiple colours, advanced techniques like custom cable designing and other art forms like embroidery and crochet from experienced instructors.

There'll also be a selection of evening social events to keep the party going, like a kick-off party and keynote lecture on May 17, plus knitting and games nights.

Admission to each element of the festival including the marketplace, workshops and events, are all seperately-ticketed so you can perfectly curate your experience, and they're all on sale online now.

Knit City isn't only keeping Toronto warm and cozy — Knit Social is also throwing Knit City events in Calgary this August, as well as Montreal and Vancouver next year, so you can keep the yarn ball rolling.