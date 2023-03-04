Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

lai wah heen toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its fancy dim sum has closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of the best dim sum restaurants in Toronto has now closed.

Located in the DoubleTree hotel downtown, Lai Wah Heen was widely regarded as one of the best spots for dim sum in the whole city.

The long time owner of Lai Wah Heen, Canson Tsang, has now retired and does not know what the future holds for the restaurant space in the hotel at 108 Chestnut.

He says he ceased operating Lai Wah Heen at the end of last month because the lease had expired.

He's not sure if the hotel plans to open Lai Wah Heen or not, and DoubleTree has not responded to blogTO's requests for comment.

Reservations are currently unable to be booked for Lai Wah Heen through the restaurant's website.

"I don't have any plan right now, just want to spend my time with my family like any other retired man," Tsang tells blogTO.

The last day for Tsang operating Lai Wah Heen was February 26.

Lead photo by

Renee Suen
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant known for its fancy dim sum has closed

Shawarma joint nailed with 10 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto restaurant unable to get customers inside due to street construction

Toronto woman is making a documentary about her mother's beloved candy store

Toronto Italian restaurant is permanently closing with almost no notice

The best things we ate last month in Toronto

The Chicken Big Mac people have been asking for is coming to McDonald's in Canada

People are slamming a Toronto McDonald's with one-star reviews for different reasons