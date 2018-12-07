Best of Toronto
Dim Sum Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Toronto

The best dim sum in Toronto showcases all sorts of offerings, from traditional to fusion, cheap to extravagant. From cheong fan to shao mai, you're spoilt for choice at each of these establishments.

Here is where to find the best dim sum in Toronto.

Dragon Boat Fusion Cuisine
1

Dragon Boat Fusion Cuisine

It’s basically busy here seven days a week, in fact, expect waits of over 30 minutes on weekends, even with a reservation. Still, dim sum purists will brave the atrociously long lineups for huge portions and dishes rarely found elsewhere, all at this Richmond Hill spot.

Skyview Fusion Cuisine
2

Skyview Fusion Cuisine

Now owned by aforementioned Dragon Boat, this Woodbine Ave. restaurant isn't much different. The dim sum comes in engraved boxes, but wait times are usually shorter, plus they have an early bird special between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine
3

Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine

This restaurant in Richmond Hill’s Village Gate Plaza definitely isn’t cheap, and it’s gotten its share of complaints for bad service. But if steamed egg yolk buns sounds like a dish you'd try, I highly recommend it: these guys are known for it.

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum
4

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum

This restaurant may be legendary for its xiaolongbao, but it fares pretty well for dim sum too. You can even order dishes like har gow and siu mai at dinner. There's two locations to hit up: First Markham Place and just off of Brimley and Huntingwood.

Yu Seafood
5

Yu Seafood

You’ve never seen plates like the ones at this nicely designed restaurant on West Beaver Creek. Marrying dimsum with the charcoal craze, you'll find fun dishes like bamboo charcoal stick rice rolls and bamboo charcoal and egg yolk buns.

Crown Jewel Fine Dining
6

Crown Jewel Fine Dining

Hit up Bamburgh Circle for a reliably good meal at this traditional banquet-style restaurant. The signature pork buns are definitely a must-try, and considering how good their har gow is, the lineups are pretty bearable.

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine
7

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine

All-day dim sum is the core attraction at this high-ceilinged Chinatown spot. Head up the small flight of stairs to access their menu of essentials like chicken's feet and fried taro cakes, mixed in with some specialty treats like custard sponge cake.

Casa Imperial
8

Casa Imperial

Meant to be the exclusive country club of dim sum joints, bamboo steamers of dumplings and plates of egg tarts somehow look more refined in this old converted mansion, replete with Victorian chandeliers and rococo decor. Who said dim sum can't be upscale?

Casa Deluz
9

Casa Deluz

Previously Ruby Restaurant, this sprawling restaurant at Woodside Square Mall is typically packed, so make sure to get there early. One of the best things about this spot is that there's ample parking, making up for the crowds inside.

