The Best Dim Sum in Markham
The best dim sum in Markham arguably attracts bigger crowds - thanks, in part, to having generally larger dining rooms - in comparison to their downtown Toronto counterparts. This is where aficionados and those with a car (or the patience to travel outside the core) head to for some of the city's best dumplings, steamed buns, rice rolls and more.
Here's the best dim sum in Markham.
In addition to dim sum like sticky rice, taro dumplings and turnip cake, this Hwy 7 restaurant also serves rice rolls with traditional fillings of fresh pork liver and desserts such as sweet water chestnut cake or osmanthus jelly. Set dinner combos for up to six and chef's specials are available.
Hector Vasquez at Ding Tai Fung
Join the conversation Load comments