Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dim sum markham

The Best Dim Sum in Markham

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best dim sum in Markham arguably attracts bigger crowds - thanks, in part, to having generally larger dining rooms - in comparison to their downtown Toronto counterparts. This is where aficionados and those with a car (or the patience to travel outside the core) head to for some of the city's best dumplings, steamed buns, rice rolls and more. 

Here's the best dim sum in Markham.

Skyview Fusion Cuisine
1

Skyview Fusion Cuisine

From steamed seafood dumplings in soup to baked barbecue pork puff pastries and deep-fried seaweed rolls with shrimp, this favourite on Woodbine Avenue even has a menu section dedicated to congee and rice rolls that includes Japanese eel and cumin lamb.

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum
2

Ding Tai Fung Shanghai Dim Sum

Located on Hwy 7 in First Markham Place, this dumpling palace is best known for ultra-thin skinned soup dumplings, rice rolls, siu mai, and classic breakfast go-to's of youtiao (Chinese donut sticks) and hot soy milk.

Chef 88 Elite Fine Dining
3

Chef 88 Elite Fine Dining

As one of the few places to eat dim sum on a patio (that seats over 100!), this restaurant on Denison Street serves the staple steamed, fried and baked dim sum, as well as congee, steamed rice noodle rolls and desserts like their pretty golden matcha molten yolk bun.

Golden Palace
4

Golden Palace

For reasonably priced dim sum options that include the standards like dumplings and buns to congee and clay pot rice with Chinese sausage that feed a crowd, you can find delicacies chicken feet and steamed pig stomach with black pepper at this banquet hall on Hwy 7. 

Double Lucky Seafood Cuisine
5

Double Lucky Seafood Cuisine

In addition to dim sum like sticky rice, taro dumplings and turnip cake, this Hwy 7 restaurant also serves rice rolls with traditional fillings of fresh pork liver and desserts such as sweet water chestnut cake or osmanthus jelly. Set dinner combos for up to six and chef's specials are available. 

Casa Victoria
6

Casa Victoria

Step inside this banquet hall on Warden Avenue in Unionville and be greeted by ceilings decked out in chandeliers and other regal decors as you enjoy your dim sum lunch of buns, spare ribs, sticky rice and chicken feet.

 

Fancy Chinese
7

Fancy Chinese

A neighbourhood staple on Kennedy Road inside Goldbright Plaza lies, this hidden gem is known for serving dim sum in good portions at reasonable prices. 

New Century Restaurant
8

New Century Restaurant

Abalone, pig trotters, baby octopus and oxtail are all dim sum delicacies available at this restaurant on Ferrier Street in New Century Plaza. But the proudly Chiuchow restaurant's selection doesn't stop there, they even have fried spring rolls with Impossible meat.

Ritzy Palace
9

Ritzy Palace

Eat in or take out the Cantonese-style handmade dim sum served at this Woodbine Avenue restaurant includes ritzy items such as scallop dumplings, fish maw and seafood dumplings, sea eel and avocado taro cakes, mango mochi plus durian puff pastry.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Ding Tai Fung
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Dim Sum in Markham

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Markham

The Best Tasting Menus in Toronto

The Best French Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Macarons in Toronto

The Best Hot Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Catering Companies in Toronto

The Best Event Venues in Toronto

The Best Places to Buy Unique Gifts in Toronto