Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dim sum downtown toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best dim sum in downtown Toronto are centrally located destinations for har gow, siu mai, and rice rolls galore. There might be arguably better options in Markham, Richmond Hill, or Scarborough, but Chinatown’s dim sum spots hold it down when it comes to all-night dumplings, and maybe even cart service. 

Here’s the best dim sum in downtown Toronto. 

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine
1

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine

All-day dim sum, special pricing on weekdays and AYCE at night make this two-level Chinatown spot an enticing draw. For newbies, there are even helpful pictures on the menu to help decipher what to order.

Rol San
2

Rol San

Considered a Chinatown bastion, Rol San is famous for several reasons: the back room is one of them, as is the all-night dim sum that Serge Ibaka once enjoyed post-Raptors win. It won’t be around for much longer, but it’s safe to say it’s been a fun ride since 1994.

Dim Sum King
3

Dim Sum King

Serving tasty steamed pork buns straight from the cart is this second-floor staple near the AGO. Head to this Chinese banquet-style restaurant before 3 p.m. to catch the dim sum before it ends.

Pearl Harbourfront
4

Pearl Harbourfront

You won’t get a better view during yum cha than this lakeside restaurant. This Harbourfront staple is one of the fancier options on this list, and pretty expensive at that, but the panoramic vista of Lake Ontario is well worth it.

Crown Princess
5

Crown Princess

Not far from Wellesley station is the opportunity to participate in this gaudy, Rococo-inspired dim sum experience. Dessert options are commendable here, and the ornate French tea pots and servers’ uniforms are pretty great too.

Lai Wah Heen
6

Lai Wah Heen

Sitting in the Metropolitan Hotel is this elegant restaurant steaming up interesting twists on the regular dim sum fare, like lobster-shaped rice rolls and giant crab claw dumplings. My personal favourite is the mouse-shaped ham sui gok.

Sky Dragon
7

Sky Dragon

There’s something entirely on-brand about having dim sum on the fourth floor of Dragon City Mall. This longtime dining room still rolls around its dishes on carts, and quality stays consistently reliable here.

Dynasty Chinese Cuisine
8

Dynasty Chinese Cuisine

Putting Yorkville on the map for something other than expensive clothes is this Bloor Street transplant. Grab one of those purple napkins and prepare to gorge yourself on thick-skinned har gow and crispy egg tarts.

Asian Legend
9

Asian Legend

It may be more famous for Peking Duck but all versions of this popular Chinese chain offer dim sum too. Northern Chinese favourites like soup-filled dumplings are a favourite order at their Chinatown location.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Rosewood, @shewwwiii of Dim Sum King, @tastetoronto of Crown Princess, @yamisohungry of Pearl Harbourfront, Lai Wah Heen, @ineedjoo of Sky Dragon, @jt_di_an of Dynasty

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

The Best Chicken Wings in Toronto

The Best Places to Buy Unique Gifts in Toronto

The Best Indoor Sports Fields in Toronto

The Best Pet Stores in Toronto

The Best Taiwanese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Kosher Restaurants in Toronto

The Best French Restaurants in Toronto