The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto
The best dim sum in downtown Toronto are centrally located destinations for har gow, siu mai, and rice rolls galore. There might be arguably better options in Markham, Richmond Hill, or Scarborough, but Chinatown’s dim sum spots hold it down when it comes to all-night dumplings, and maybe even cart service.
Here’s the best dim sum in downtown Toronto.
Hector Vasquez of Rosewood, @shewwwiii of Dim Sum King, @tastetoronto of Crown Princess, @yamisohungry of Pearl Harbourfront, Lai Wah Heen, @ineedjoo of Sky Dragon, @jt_di_an of Dynasty
