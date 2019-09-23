Best of Toronto
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

The best Chinese restaurants in Toronto represent just a fraction of the regional delights this cuisine has to offer, but expect a mix of dimsum, seafood restaurants, and Hakka on the list. Markham and Scarborough take an unusual backseat to Chinatown, though there’s still a share of winners scattered outside the downtown core. 

Here are the best Chinese restaurants in Toronto.

Rol San
1

Rol San

This all-day dim sum institution in Chinatown with its plastic tablecloths and dingy back room has been going strong since 1994 — just ask Serge Ibaka.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse
2

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

Prepare to shell out (get it) for towering piles of crustacean sold by the pound. Devour towering platters of lobster at this restaurant on Finch East.

Taste of China
3

Taste of China

Great for late-night group feasts, this Chinatown staple has barely changed its massive menu since it first opened in 1997. Expect classic fare like sizzling plates, stir-fry, and soy sauce-covered sea bass.

House of Gourmet
4

House of Gourmet

Head up the stairs at this glowing Dundas and Spadina spot, where Hong Kong-style eats in the afternoon transition to quick and casual combos of fried rice or congee, with a side of brusque service.

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine
5

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine

If you have a serious and insatiable craving for dim sum, look no further than this Chinatown restaurant, which offers AYCE meals. That means unlimited baskets of hargow, taro dumplings and pork BBQ buns.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant
6

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

Not far from City Hall is this long-standing institution that stays open until 4 a.m. at the end of the week, and is one of the few Chinese places you where you want to order a cocktail with your chow mein.

Yueh Tung
7

Yueh Tung

Holding it down in the Hakka department is this decades-old favourite just east of the Eaton Centre. Chilli chicken wings and salted fish fried rice are just a few delicious items off this menu.

Congee Queen
8

Congee Queen

There are numerous locations of this popular congee house, with restaurants in North York, Markham, Scarborough, and Thornhill. This brand’s always been reliable, regardless of whether it’s for takeout or dining in.

King's Noodle House
9

King's Noodle House

Cheap bowls of noodles with fat, juicy wontons or slices of fatty duck: if that sounds good to you, then this Chinatown corner spot won’t disappoint. Come hungry and leave only slightly less rich than when you arrived.

Hector Vasquez at Yueh Tung, @angsplate of Congee Queen

