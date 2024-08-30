Best of Toronto
The Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants in Toronto

The best vegan and plant-based restaurants in Toronto satisfy every type of craving. Places that create exceptional dishes solely from the dizzying variety of plants and plant-based foods that surround us, these spots fit the bill for romantic evenings, fast-casual lunches, or memorable meals spent in the company of friends.

Here are the best vegan and plant-based restaurants in Toronto.

Gia
1

Gia

At this contemporary Dundas West space, the team whips a bounty of ingredients into countless Italian-inspired dishes — all sans animal products. During weekend brunch and daily dinner service, find cheery diners tucking into almond ricotta arancini, cashew brie with seasonal jam, lions mane bisteccas and pastas tossed in all manner of plant-based sauces.

Planta Queen
2

Planta Queen

Plant-based dining has never been sexier than it is at this chain, with locations on Queen West and Yorkville. Slip into either one of the sophisticated spaces for Kombucha Mojitos and Cucumber Mules paired with Asian-inspired dishes, from poke bowls to sushi.

Fat Choi
3

Fat Choi

Soos Toronto's plant-based alter ego, this permanent pop-up on Ossington is known for its vegan versions of South-East-Asian favourites. Visit Wednesday to Sunday, from 5 p.m., and sup on a wealth of plant-based ingredients transformed into everything from Nyonya chili wontons and prosperity tossed slaw to char kway teow and pisang goreng.

La Bartola
4

La Bartola

At this Mexican spot in Little Italy, the team eschews animal products, instead coaxing maximum flavour from sundry ingredients, from mushrooms and beans to peppers, nuts, herbs and more. And it's not just local diners taking note of the gorgeous plates, authentic flavours and meticulous techniques — the restaurant was the country's first vegan Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient.

Avelo
5

Avelo

Go upscale, with plant-based tasting menus at this elegant destination near Wellesley subway station. Over the course of five or eight seasonal offerings, diners explore the scope of vegan dining, whether that means diving into vichyssoise, stuffed zucchini flowers or nut-studded mousse enrobed in a silken chocolate glaze.

Hogtown Vegan on College
6

Hogtown Vegan on College

Comfort-food faves draw diners — vegan and vegan-curious — to this snug spot in Bloorcourt. There, they bond over plates of chili cheese fries, unchicken and waffles and Reubens piled high with seitan ham, Daiya cheese, sauerkraut and horseradish dressing.

Ital Vital
7

Ital Vital

At this casual Scarborough spot, the team proves that vegan Caribbean food holds the same allure as its meaty counterparts. Working purely with plants, the talented crew cooks up aromatic pumpkin stews and callaloo greans, bbq ribs and curry chickpeas, then serves them atop fluffy beds of quinoa, brown rice, noodles or split pea roti.

Hawker
8

Hawker

Seek out this chic Kensington Market restaurant on days when only elegant, artfully plated vegan fare will do. Whether you pop in on a weekend for the five-course Indian-inspired brunch, lounge over a six-course tasting dinner or opt for à la carte, you'll thrill at the team's poetic approach to naturalist cuisine.

Taqueria Vegana
9

Taqueria Vegana

With a menu of plump burritos, saucy tacos and nachos brimming with zesty, zippy toppings, this Junction Triangle take-out spot satisfies cravings for meatless Mexican eats. Here, house-made sauces gussy up plant-based chorizo and seitan, tofu and other standbys of vegan cuisine.

