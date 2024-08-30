The Best Vegan and Plant-Based Restaurants in Toronto
The best vegan and plant-based restaurants in Toronto satisfy every type of craving. Places that create exceptional dishes solely from the dizzying variety of plants and plant-based foods that surround us, these spots fit the bill for romantic evenings, fast-casual lunches, or memorable meals spent in the company of friends.
Here are the best vegan and plant-based restaurants in Toronto.
At this contemporary Dundas West space, the team whips a bounty of ingredients into countless Italian-inspired dishes — all sans animal products. During weekend brunch and daily dinner service, find cheery diners tucking into almond ricotta arancini, cashew brie with seasonal jam, lions mane bisteccas and pastas tossed in all manner of plant-based sauces.
Soos Toronto's plant-based alter ego, this permanent pop-up on Ossington is known for its vegan versions of South-East-Asian favourites. Visit Wednesday to Sunday, from 5 p.m., and sup on a wealth of plant-based ingredients transformed into everything from Nyonya chili wontons and prosperity tossed slaw to char kway teow and pisang goreng.
At this Mexican spot in Little Italy, the team eschews animal products, instead coaxing maximum flavour from sundry ingredients, from mushrooms and beans to peppers, nuts, herbs and more. And it's not just local diners taking note of the gorgeous plates, authentic flavours and meticulous techniques — the restaurant was the country's first vegan Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient.
Go upscale, with plant-based tasting menus at this elegant destination near Wellesley subway station. Over the course of five or eight seasonal offerings, diners explore the scope of vegan dining, whether that means diving into vichyssoise, stuffed zucchini flowers or nut-studded mousse enrobed in a silken chocolate glaze.
At this casual Scarborough spot, the team proves that vegan Caribbean food holds the same allure as its meaty counterparts. Working purely with plants, the talented crew cooks up aromatic pumpkin stews and callaloo greans, bbq ribs and curry chickpeas, then serves them atop fluffy beds of quinoa, brown rice, noodles or split pea roti.
Seek out this chic Kensington Market restaurant on days when only elegant, artfully plated vegan fare will do. Whether you pop in on a weekend for the five-course Indian-inspired brunch, lounge over a six-course tasting dinner or opt for à la carte, you'll thrill at the team's poetic approach to naturalist cuisine.
