The Best Challah in Toronto
The best challah in Toronto braids together thick strands of egg bread to create a traditional loaf that can take place of pride at any dinner table, for Shabbat or otherwise. Bathurst is a major destination for this bread, which can be found in several varieties in the city.
This family-owned kosher bakery with locations in Thornhill and on Bathurst near Ranee in North York has a century of history behind it. In addition to plain challah, they also do raisin, multigrain, sesame, streusel, whole wheat and impressive crown challah, and even challah topped with sprinkles.
Sufganiyot and latkes may be the holiday specialties this Thornhill bakery on Bathurst is known for, but their challah is mighty fine as well. They make water, whole wheat, multigrain, marble and pretzel challah that comes in either a sesame or salt version, as well as egg challah available in plain, sesame or streusel versions.
Near Glencairn on Bathurst, not only is this one of the oldest kosher bakeries in the North York area with over 65 years in business, it's also nut-free. They do square challah loaves and challah rolls in addition to their huge range of other breads and products like cakes and cookies.
