Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
challah toronto

The Best Challah in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best challah in Toronto braids together thick strands of egg bread to create a traditional loaf that can take place of pride at any dinner table, for Shabbat or otherwise. Bathurst is a major destination for this bread, which can be found in several varieties in the city.

This is the best challah in Toronto.

Grodzinski Bakery
1

Grodzinski Bakery

This family-owned kosher bakery with locations in Thornhill and on Bathurst near Ranee in North York has a century of history behind it. In addition to plain challah, they also do raisin, multigrain, sesame, streusel, whole wheat and impressive crown challah, and even challah topped with sprinkles.

Harbord Bakery
2

Harbord Bakery

Harbord Village just wouldn't be the same without this longstanding baking institution that does simple plain and square challah right for affordable prices.

Blackbird Baking
3

Blackbird Baking

With locations in Kensington Market and Riverside, this popular bakery keeps it simple for their challah with ingredients like unbleached wheat flour and sunflower oil. It's available every Friday.

My Zaidy's Bakery
4

My Zaidy's Bakery

Sufganiyot and latkes may be the holiday specialties this Thornhill bakery on Bathurst is known for, but their challah is mighty fine as well. They make water, whole wheat, multigrain, marble and pretzel challah that comes in either a sesame or salt version, as well as egg challah available in plain, sesame or streusel versions.

What A Bagel Spadina
5

What A Bagel Spadina

Over 10 GTA locations of this chain known for their bagels also sell square challah loaves and braided challah through the bakery or for catering. If you're looking for a challah that combines convenience and quality, this is it.

Kiva's Restaurant & Bakery
6

Kiva's Restaurant & Bakery

This popular bagel chain with multiple locations across the city has options for regular challah, crown challah, crown raisin challah and extra large simcha challah for celebrations. 

Hermes Bakery
7

Hermes Bakery

Near Glencairn on Bathurst, not only is this one of the oldest kosher bakeries in the North York area with over 65 years in business, it's also nut-free. They do square challah loaves and challah rolls in addition to their huge range of other breads and products like cakes and cookies.

Isaac's Bakery
8

Isaac's Bakery

Bathurst and Ranee in North York is home to this gem that does great square challah loaves, as well as water, whole wheat and multigrain twisted challahs. They also have a variety of rye breads and French bread.

Kosher City Plus
9

Kosher City Plus

At Sultana and Bathurst, you'll find this bakery that's been around since 1989 selling water, whole wheat, multigrain, streusel, sesame, raisin and even Moroccan challah for rock-bottom prices.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez, @typearisa, My Zaidy's Bakery, What a Bagel, Kiva's, Isaac's Bakery, Kosher City Plus

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Challah in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Bread in Toronto

The Best Kosher Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Challah in Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Stores in Toronto

The Best Sausages in Toronto

The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The Best Quiche in Toronto

The Best Baklava in Toronto

The Best Cannoli in Toronto