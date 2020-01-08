The Best Health Food Stores in Toronto
The best health food stores in Toronto are where to go for all your greens, granola, bulk food and supplements. Striving to nourish your body with natural, local and ethically responsible products, these aren't just some of the best places to buy health food, they're some of the best places to shop period.
Here are the best health food stores in Toronto.
Toronto is now home to Junction and Liberty Village locations of this chain, which sells a ton of produce, bulk foods and dry goods. The Liberty Village location is equipped with smart screens loaded with recipes and information, and sells prepared foods like smoothies and sushi.
Hector Vasquez at Big Carrot
