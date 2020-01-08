Best of Toronto
Health food Stores Toronto

The Best Health Food Stores in Toronto

The best health food stores in Toronto are where to go for all your greens, granola, bulk food and supplements. Striving to nourish your body with natural, local and ethically responsible products, these aren't just some of the best places to buy health food, they're some of the best places to shop period.

Here are the best health food stores in Toronto.

Essence of Life Organics
1

Essence of Life Organics

It feels like every natural product under the sun is packed into this Kensington Market shop: cold medicine, tea, soap, incense, toothbrushes, even vegan patties and perogies, all reasonably priced.

Big Carrot
2

Big Carrot

The Danforth and Upper Beaches are both home to this sprawling health food emporium that in addition to your usual groceries has a salad bar, sandwiches, tacos, and even its own pharmacy.

Noah's Natural Foods
3

Noah's Natural Foods

Supplement lovers flock to multiple locations of this store to get their fix, but these places also sell items like food, beauty products and condiments.

Healthy Planet Danforth
4

Healthy Planet Danforth

Homeopathic and herbal remedies as well as vitamins and supplements are available from this trusted resource with multiple locations that also specializes in food and drink products, body care and sports nutrition.

Organic Garage Liberty Village
5

Organic Garage Liberty Village

Toronto is now home to Junction and Liberty Village locations of this chain, which sells a ton of produce, bulk foods and dry goods. The Liberty Village location is equipped with smart screens loaded with recipes and information, and sells prepared foods like smoothies and sushi.

Qi Natural Food
6

Qi Natural Food

Get everything from cereals and bars to candles, kombucha and beeswax food wrap at locations of this health food store on Queen West with a separately branded Herbs & Nutrition store on Bloor.

The Sweet Potato
7

The Sweet Potato

Find organic meat, produce, dairy, frozen foods and prepared products at this friendly independent grocery store in the Junction. They even carry natural beauty and home products, and have a separate apothecary section.

Fresh City Farms
8

Fresh City Farms

Organic groceries and ready-made meals are available from this brand that has a location on Ossington, and also partners with beloved bakery Mabel's to sell their healthy eats.

Good Rebel
9

Good Rebel

Dundas West is where you'll find this store that's not only health-oriented, it's totally vegan. Get your faux cheese and chicken wings here as well as products like laundry detergent.

Hector Vasquez at Big Carrot

