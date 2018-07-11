Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
chinese food toronto

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best late night Chinese food in Toronto is the most practical remedy for drunken hunger pangs and unintentional five-hour naps extending past dinner time. Cheap and quick, these nocturnal haunts will serve you chilli chicken, fried rice and even dim sum when you need it most.

Here is where should go for the best late night Chinese food in Toronto. 

Rol San
1

Rol San

Dim sum is basically Chinese brunch, but who cares about conventions when you're in Chinatown and drunk. There's nothing like har gow or pork buns to calm those bubble guts, and Rol San serves them until at least 2 a.m. every day.

New Ho King
2

New Ho King

The quintessential post-party Chinese restaurant for the just-turned-legal crowd, this Chinatown spot closes at 3 a.m. most days but gets especially busy on Fridays and Saturdays when it closes at 4 a.m.

Taste of China
3

Taste of China

A huge menu of traditional Cantonese favourites are for the tasting at this Chinatown spot. Who says 4 a.m. is too late for a whole steamed fish? An even better move: king oyster mushrooms to quell those cravings at 5 a.m., when it closes on Fridays and Saturdays.

Canton Chilli
4

Canton Chilli

Plastic white table cloth covers and neon lights are all part of the late night Chinatown dining experience at Canton, where chilli chicken and General Tao on fried rice are a fave at 4:30 a.m. on a Friday. Leave your mark with a hand-scribbled drawing for their expanding wall of drunken art.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant
5

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

It's all day every day at this Scarborough classic. Head into the plaza at Brimley Road for some no-nonsense service that can accommodate you and your large posse of starving nightowls ready to gorge on soups and seafood.

New Sky Restaurant
6

New Sky Restaurant

This Chinatown restaurant keeps it classy with modest hours of 2 a.m. on most days. It's less of a drunken hot spot than other places, but their Friday and Saturday hours extend until 5 a.m. to satisfy everybody's cravings of delicious Fukien fried rice and General Tao.

Swatow
7

Swatow

The neon lighting in here will make you look even more lifeless and wasted away than you feel after midnight, but tasty Chinese classics like sweet and sour pork or ho fun noodles make it all worth it. Visit Swatow until 2 a.m. daily in Chinatown.

Sang's Great Seafood
8

Sang's Great Seafood

Lobster at 3 a.m. is seriously underrated. This Chinatown spot specializes in seafood – obviously – and is open until 5 a.m. Friday to Sunday, and until 4 a.m. every other day. Prices are seasonal but their seafood is pretty fresh and they have black chicken hot pot too.

Wah Too
9

Wah Too

The spicy squid here will bring you back to life, no matter how late past the witching hour it is. Walk just east of St. Patrick station and you'll find this decades-old mainstay open until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Any other day and they'll be closed before midnight.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Rol San

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Chinese Food Delivery in Toronto

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

The Best Juice Bars in Toronto

The Best Restaurant Patios in Toronto

The Best Streetwear Shops in Toronto

The Best Bakery Cafes in Toronto

The Best Frozen Yogurt in Toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Splurge Sushi in Toronto