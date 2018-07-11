The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto
The best late night Chinese food in Toronto is the most practical remedy for drunken hunger pangs and unintentional five-hour naps extending past dinner time. Cheap and quick, these nocturnal haunts will serve you chilli chicken, fried rice and even dim sum when you need it most.
Here is where should go for the best late night Chinese food in Toronto.
Plastic white table cloth covers and neon lights are all part of the late night Chinatown dining experience at Canton, where chilli chicken and General Tao on fried rice are a fave at 4:30 a.m. on a Friday. Leave your mark with a hand-scribbled drawing for their expanding wall of drunken art.
Hector Vasquez at Rol San
