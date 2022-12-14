The Best Dim Sum in Richmond Hill
The best dim sum in Richmond Hill rivals that of any neighbourhood in or around Toronto. Known for its Chinese food you can feast to your heart's delight on a huge array of fried, baked and steamed options plus congee, rice rolls and other morsels.
Here's the best dim sum in Richmond Hill.
Dim sum is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this restaurant on Bayview Ave. which is a little more refined and spendy but is served in an elegant room with inspired decoration. Expect staples like steamed and fried dim sum items, cheung fun and desserts along with fish maw stuffed with shrimp paste.
Special dim sum like Iberico pork and conch meat puff pastries, seafood dumplings with truffle sauce and braised duck feet are served at the Richmond Hill location of this restaurant on West Beaver Creek Rd. Enjoy the contemporary dim sum in the spacious restaurant or in one of their nine private rooms.
This huge banquet hall on Leslie St. is the relocation of a downtown favourite for dim sum. The menu includes typical fare like chicken feet, rice rolls and a wide variety of dumplings, but also fancy numbers like barbecue eel in puff pastry.
Steamed and baked dim sum is served at this Bayview Ave. restaurant alongside classics like five spice squid tentacle and baked BBQ pork buns. In addition to the chef's specialties like deep-fried pumpkin with salty egg yolk, they also do lunch specials, BBQ pork and roast duck.
This restaurant on Hwy 7 serves traditional Chinese food but is also known for its huge selection of dim sum. Besides filling the table with steamed dumplings, tripe, spare ribs and pan-fried taro cake, you can get everything from jellyfish appetizers to Shanghai rice cake soup. They also do specials on combos with lobster or Dungeness crab.
This restaurant on West Beaver Creek Rd. lives up to its name with an imposing yellow entrance, and they're so known for abalone they put it in their name. They serve dim sum like spicy octopus tentacles, duck legs, steamed rice rolls, dumplings and deep-fried fish balls.
Hector Vasquez at Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine
