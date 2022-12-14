Best of Toronto
dim sum richmond hill

The Best Dim Sum in Richmond Hill

The best dim sum in Richmond Hill rivals that of any neighbourhood in or around Toronto. Known for its Chinese food you can feast to your heart's delight on a huge array of fried, baked and steamed options plus congee, rice rolls and other morsels.

Here's the best dim sum in Richmond Hill.

Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine
1

Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine

Dim sum is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this restaurant on Bayview Ave. which is a little more refined and spendy but is served in an elegant room with inspired decoration. Expect staples like steamed and fried dim sum items, cheung fun and desserts along with fish maw stuffed with shrimp paste. 

Yu Seafood
2

Yu Seafood

Special dim sum like Iberico pork and conch meat puff pastries, seafood dumplings with truffle sauce and braised duck feet are served at the Richmond Hill location of this restaurant on West Beaver Creek Rd. Enjoy the contemporary dim sum in the spacious restaurant or in one of their nine private rooms.

Crown Princess Fine Dining
3

Crown Princess Fine Dining

This huge banquet hall on Leslie St. is the relocation of a downtown favourite for dim sum. The menu includes typical fare like chicken feet, rice rolls and a wide variety of dumplings, but also fancy numbers like barbecue eel in puff pastry.  

The One Fusion Cuisine
4

The One Fusion Cuisine

Steamed and baked dim sum is served at this Bayview Ave. restaurant alongside classics like five spice squid tentacle and baked BBQ pork buns. In addition to the chef's specialties like deep-fried pumpkin with salty egg yolk, they also do lunch specials, BBQ pork and roast duck.

Omei Chinese Cuisine
5

Omei Chinese Cuisine

This restaurant on Hwy 7 serves traditional Chinese food but is also known for its huge selection of dim sum. Besides filling the table with steamed dumplings, tripe, spare ribs and pan-fried taro cake, you can get everything from jellyfish appetizers to Shanghai rice cake soup. They also do specials on combos with lobster or Dungeness crab.

Golden Court Abalone Restaurant
6

Golden Court Abalone Restaurant

This restaurant on West Beaver Creek Rd. lives up to its name with an imposing yellow entrance, and they're so known for abalone they put it in their name. They serve dim sum like spicy octopus tentacles, duck legs, steamed rice rolls, dumplings and deep-fried fish balls.

My Wonderful Kitchen
7

My Wonderful Kitchen

Morning tea dim sum goes for good prices at this high-end Cantonese restaurant on Hwy 7. Expect a menu filled with the staple steamed, baked and fried options plus rice rolls, rice and noodle dishes, congee and dessert. Head here for early bird specials.

Orient Bistro
8

Orient Bistro

Steamed, pan-fried, deep-fried and baked items are on the dim sum menu at this Chinese restaurant on Vogell Rd. that's known for gourmet offerings like baked scallops, crispy chicken wings with sticky rice and egg white pancakes.

Shanghai Dim Sum Richmond Hill
9

Shanghai Dim Sum Richmond Hill

This Hwy 7 restaurant in Golden Court plaza has become known for pumping out takeaway soup dumplings though they've retained their strong background of serving dim sum for dine-in.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine
