Popular dim sum restaurant shuts down in Toronto and reopens as something new

A popular Toronto dim sum spot has permanently closed its doors, but they've already got a new project up and running.

Crown Princess was located near Bay and Wellesley and served some of the best dim sum available downtown, with typical favourites like dumplings and rice rolls on the menu.

They posted to social media on June 8 announcing they had moved their operations out to Crown Prince Fine Dining and Banquet at 3600 Victoria Park Ave. in Scarborough and Premiere Ballroom & Convention Centre at 9019 Leslie Street, Richmond Hill.

Crown Prince opened on June 14, and Premiere Ballroom will be opening in accordance with Ontario's reopening plan. Crown Prince serves a very similar menu to what Crown Princess offered.

Crown Princess manager Dave Liang confirmed that the restaurant shut down due to the lease expiring, and that the patio at Crown Prince is now open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Though downtown Toronto may have lost one location for great dim sum, at least the people behind it are carrying on with all-day dining in a new location.