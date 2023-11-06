Toronto restaurant known for its burgers has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its vegan and 100 per cent plant-based burgers has permanently closed after two years in business.

Mavericks Burger Co. — formerly located at 15 Merchants' Wharf at the base of the Aqualina at Bayside condo development — served up an extensive menu with an emphasis on sustainability and healthier alternatives.

On the menu, you'd find all your classic burger joint items with a plant-based twist, including double-stacked burgers, chicken wings, chicken tenders, loaded fries, and combo meals.

In an abrupt announcement posted to the restaurant's Instagram page, the Mavericks Burger Co. team revealed that the burger joint had shuttered its doors.

"It's been a privilege serving the community. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and partners. You have made this journey unforgettable," a farewell note on the restaurant's website reads.

Whether they were following a plant-based lifestyle or not, loyal customers in the area immediately flooded the comments section with heartbroken reactions and well wishes.

"You redefined vegan food and made it more delicious for all of us," one person wrote.

"Sorry to hear this...losing a lot of excellent vegan spots in Toronto as of late," another comment reads.

blogTO reached out to Mavericks Burger Co. for comment on the closure but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication.