Beerfest and rodeo coming to Toronto with square dancing and mechanical bull
Saddle up, Toronto, because the city is about to be home to an epic beer festival and rodeo complete with a mechanical bull.
Toronto brewery and frequent arbiter of good times, Henderson Brewering is back with their latest event, the Big-H Beerfest & Rodeo, and it'll have you hootin' and hollerin' all day long.
For one day, the brewery's Junction Triangle space will be transported through time and space to bring Toronto a rodeo and beer festival featuring 10 local breweries.
The event will also be home to a selection of, in Henderson's words, "epic food and market vendors and a pile of fun activities," including a mechanical bull, lasso competition and square dancing, straight out of your Yeehaw dreams.
The enormous brewery space and their parking lot will also play host to a costume contest — so be sure to dust off your cowboy boots and ten-gallon hats — and live music all day long.
Tickets to the event (which is 19+, sorry kiddos,) are already on sale, and before May 1, you can pick yours up at a discounted rate of $30, which includes three beer tokens and access to rodeo activities throughout the entire event.
After May 1, the ticket price goes up to $35, so don't sweat it if you miss out on the early bird discount.
Henderson Brewery's Big-H Beerfest & Rodeo is taking place on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Henderson's website.
