5 new taco restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

New taco restaurants in Toronto are serving unique and classic flavours all nestled safely within fresh corn tortillas. Whether you're looking for fish and shrimp tacos or classic al pastor or vegetarian varieties there's a lot to like on this list.

Here are some new restaurants for tacos that you need to try.

You can find regulars and first-timers alike dining on steaming burritos and heaping tortas at this Bloordale gem, but it's the tacos shaved fresh off a juicy trompo that really steal the show.

Find a wide selection of tasty tacos served under a glowing neon sign at this swinging spot in Corso Italia. With classics like juicy birria tacos, carnitas and baja fish joining less common options like surf and turf and coconut shrimp, don't blame me if your order ends up being "everything."

The founders of this Bloordale spot are looking to reinvent the idea of what a Mexican restaurant in the city can be, and they're doing it by serving up rich tacos stuffed with duck, pork belly and osobucco, alongside a rotating Holy Taco of the month.

At this Richmond and Spadina spot you can choose from a variety of hot and fresh proteins served as a burrito, quesadilla, torta and more, but I suggest opting for the tacos — which, by the way, are totally affordable.

This South Etobicoke restaurant is serving up hearty tacos with no-nonsense toppings that let the flavours of their seasoned fillings (like steak, pastor and vegan chorizo con papas) really sing.