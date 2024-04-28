Restaurant from Michelin-awarded chef has a new home in Toronto

One of Toronto's hottest food pop-ups, created by a Michelin-recognized chef has found a permanent place in the city.

Since 2020, Chef Alex Fields has been popping up around the city with his food concept, Rhyz, serving up his takes on Afro-Carribean and Southern American cuisines at hot spots like Tammy's Wine Bar and 915 Dupont.

Having gained experience working in prestigious kitchens like Momofuku, The Four Seasons and Vancouver's Ancora, Rhyz is Fields' passion project, leveraging his unique sense for flavours to produce ever-evolving menus.

After the years of (successful, might I add,) nomadism, it's time for Rhyz to settle down more permanently, and they've found the perfect place to do that.

Rhyz is now serving dinner five nights a week out of Bloorcourt's Now & Later, a cafe by day and beer and wine bar by night.

You can catch Rhyz and Chef Fields' always-changing menus at Now & Later (1007 Bloor West) Wednesday to Sunday every week from 5 p.m. until close.