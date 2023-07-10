Popular record shop in Toronto is closing

One of Toronto's most popular record stores, Tiny Record Shop, is officially closing its doors at the end of the summer.

The humble space, located at 777 Queen St. E., is home to a wide array of new, used, and vintage records spanning all types of genres.

In an announcement titled "all good things must come to an end," staff revealed that the shop would be closing its doors after the end of its lease.

"To be a part of this community has been such an honour, we are grateful and want to thank all of our glorious and dedicated customers for everything you've provided us and we hope we've in turn provided many great records in addition to your already excellent vinyl collections for many years to come," the bittersweet announcement continues.

"It's been a pleasure being not your average record shop and we'll def miss you."

Staff assured customers that they wouldn't be gone forever and were just taking some much-needed time to get some air, breathe, and see what's next.

"This makes me equal parts sad (for me) and happy (for you!). Enjoy the time spent travelling and resting and thank you for some of my favourite records," one customer wrote.

"It's a huge loss for the community here and record shopping in general but all for great reasons and wishing you and the fam the very best. My collection has benefited immensely from your efforts and most of my prized items are from TRS. Thank you for everything," another person said.

Music lovers have just two months to browse the shop's selection of coveted records before it bids farewell to the neighbourhood at the end of August.