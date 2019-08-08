Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet just stopped by a local record shop

He's fresh off the best performance of his career in the 2019 NBA finals, and now it looks like Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet is doing some vinyl therapy, off-season.

The 25-year-old Toronto Raptor was spotted in Riverside yesterday, perusing through some discs at Tiny Record Shop.

The owners of the record store posted a picture of the Illinois-born player while he was in the shop last night.

It appears as though his visit was accompanied by a camera crew (the guy who looks like a Ghostbuster): maybe he's starting his own crate-digging show?

What we can definitely tell from the pictures is that the nasty cut he had during the NBA Finals is all healed up.