Indian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed after 23 years

A restaurant in the heart of Toronto's Little India area has permanently closed its doors following 23 years in business.

Regency Restaurant, formerly located at 1423 Gerrard St. E., served up traditional Indian dishes in a buffet-style setting, with plates like chicken biryani, mutton curry, and chicken tikka masala.

In an announcement to a community Facebook page, the restaurant's owners revealed that they would be closing their doors following over two decades in the neighbourhood.

"Although we are happy to be closing on our own terms, we will miss all our loyal customers," the restaurant's owners told blogTO.

"This restaurant has been a huge part of our identity and through it have made lifelong connections to our customers. We've seen multiple generations of customers and will miss that the most."

From new customers to faithful patrons, the comments of the closure announcement were filled with heartbroken reactions, well wishes, and personal stories.

"We have been coming to Regency for 20 plus years, and it is the absolute gold standard for butter chicken, saag paneer, baingan bharta, onion bhaji, and so many other favourites," one customer wrote.

"The food is excellent and, most importantly, always consistent, which is a tough thing to do at a restaurant. I will miss this special place and the lovely people who make it all happen. You will all be missed, but we wish you all much success in the next venture," another person said.

Regency's owners told blogTO that while rising food costs are a factor in the restaurant's closing, they're not the only reason.

"We will be exploring other opportunities and likely offering our food in different ways," they revealed, with the potential for future meal kits, catering, and ready-to-heat meals.

"Again from the bottom of our hearts...thank you for 23 wonderful years."

Regency Restaurant's last day of service was on Sunday, Nov. 12.