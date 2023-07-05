Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Black Cat Espresso

Toronto cafe permanently closes both of its locations after 9 years

After nearly a decade in business, Black Cat Espresso Bar has announced that both of its Toronto locations have shut down. 

In a statement shared to Instagram last week, owner Justin Manuel revealed that he's closing his Dufferin Grove location in order to move his growing family to an area where they can have more space. 

The post was quickly flooded with comments wishing Manuel and his family the best and thanking him for his past nine years serving the community.

Black Cat was known for its signature breakfast sandwiches and affordable drinks menu.

The Weston Village location has also closed, and will be succeeded by the Rosemount Cafe later this month.

The new cafe will offer a similar menu t0 their predecessor, but with more of a health food focus.

Along with the standard breakfast sandwich and coffee, Rosemount is also going to sell breakfast jars, salads and wellness juices, with vegan and gluten-free options available. 

