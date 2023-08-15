Toronto sushi restaurant has permanently closed after 15 years in business

A family-run Japanese restaurant has permanently shuttered its doors after 15 years in Toronto.

Yuzu No Hana, located at 236 Adelaide St. W., offered an extensive lunch and omakase dinner menu full of sushi platters, sashimi, and fresh plates like soft-shell crab, yaki nasu (grilled Japanese eggplant), and agedashi tofu.

In a note made to the restaurant's website on June 28, owners Karen and Bruce Bu announced the bittersweet closure to their loyal customers.

"It is with profound sadness and gratitude that we announce the permanent closure of our cherished establishment, Yuzunohana. Since our humble beginning in 2008, and with the guiding light of our mother sushi restaurant, Japango, which opened its doors in 1999, we have embarked on an extraordinary journey," the announcement reads.

"As a family business, Yuzonohana was more than just a restaurant; it was a sanctuary of hope, familiar comforts, stories to be shared, and a weaving of a beautiful community reconstructed together each passing day," the heartbreaking post continues.

"However, the passage of time is an unwavering force, and circumstances beyond our control have led us to this difficult decision. We are humbled to have been a part of your lives, witnessing your milestones, your firsts, your farewells, and creating memories that will forever reside in our minds."

Despite its most recent closure, the family still operates its original sushi bar, Japango, at 122 Elizabeth St.