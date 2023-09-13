Caribbean restaurant that's been a Toronto favourite for 23 years is permanently closing

A family-run, Toronto favourite, known for its succulent oxtail, fragrant jerk chicken and countless other Jamaican staples, will be closing this month.

After 23 years, Pat's Homestyle will be shuttering its doors on September 23rd.

A place that has infused Queen Street West with comforting Jamaican flavours and a community vibe for close to a quarter of a century, the restaurant is already being mourned by regulars.

"After a busy night on the town, it's usually my last stop," said Patrice Brown, a customer who has been frequenting Pat's "for a very long time." It's "my go-to late night eats spot of choice, particularly for the always magnificent oxtail stew," she adds. The closure is, "a massive loss for those who know."

Announced via the restaurant's Instagram page, the closure is due to owner, Patrick Bertram’s, retirement. "Patrick decided it was time to make some time for himself," says niece Pam. "We know people won't be happy but sometimes you just have to do what's best for yourself."

"We would not be where we are today without the support and love from each and every one of you," reads the Instagram post. "We appreciate all of you and would love to see you all over the next two weeks. Come through to grab jerk, patties or oxtail, and give Pat the goodbye he deserves."

Though there's no word as to what will replace Pat's, followers of the restaurant's Instagram page are hoping someone — maybe even famous frequenters Drake or DJ Khalid — will carry on the tradition. "Please buy this place and continue the legend of the oxtail," reads one comment.

Pat's Homestyle is open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Tuesday to Saturday, until September 23rd.