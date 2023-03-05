Toronto club has permanently closed and is transforming into something new

A Toronto nightclub that closed next month is now already on its way to transforming into something different.

Parlour at 270 Adelaide West in the Entertainment District was known for boozy nights of DJs and dancing, but the club bid farewell to Toronto's party district last month with a goodbye note on social media.

The note was posted to Instagram on January 9.

"We originally opened Parlour because of our love for house music. At the time there were few venues in Toronto that curated this music. So, in September 2011, Parlour came to be," reads the note.

"We have remained a rarity, an outlier, a venue always loyal to the house music scene. And we hope to be remembered in this way. We will miss everyone and every moment that became our social sanctuary."

There are a flurry of comments on the post from people expressing their dismay at the closure.

"A grand pillar of the monumental scene in Toronto. It was a pleasure to perform and dance here," one person commented.

"Where it all started," commented another.

"Been with you guys since right about the beginning (give or take) - I've graced the decks just over over a hundred times since then," someone wrote in a heartfelt comment. "Got to play whatever I wanted to play, cavorted, danced, conspired with lovers, and aided and abetted in this revelry. Appreciated. From the bottom of my weird soul."

One person commented they were "heartbroken to say goodbye to Parlour, so grateful for all of the unforgettable memories," and another called the club "a catalyst to my musical journey."

"Although all good things must come to an end, this news comes as a surprise and with a bittersweet note," commented one person. "I wish the Parlour team nothing but success in their future endeavours."

The club closed out their 12 years in business with a weekend of two nights of house music, telling people to "dress to impress."

Something called Paradise Grotto should be opening in the old Parlour space.

The weekend of January 27 and 28 was the final closing weekend for Parlour.